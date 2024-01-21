Emma Stone Has Been Open About Her Personal Struggles Off-Camera

Emma Stone's life may seem glamorous on the surface, but the "Poor Things" star has struggled deeply in her personal life. While the actor's impressive career has secured starring roles and taken home prestigious awards, Stone has still wrestled with insecurity in the industry. "Even after you start getting bigger parts and more recognition, you never really feel secure," she told Psychologies in 2017. "You're always worried about landing the next role, or how your last film did. I think that acting is the kind of profession where you're always a bit worried about the future."

Before becoming one of Hollywood's most recognizable actors, Stone faced challenges on her path to stardom. In particular, she had a difficult time handling one big rejection. In 2011, she told Vanity Fair about her experience auditioning for the lead role of cheerleader Claire Bennet — eventually played by Hayden Panettiere — on the TV series "Heroes." After overhearing the casting team's effusive praise for her fellow contender, Stone broke down in her home.

But it's not just the professional rigors of showbusiness. Stone has also opened up about her struggles with mental health over the years.