The Extreme Lengths Cillian Murphy Went To For His Peaky Blinders Role

If you've seen "Peaky Blinders," you probably can't imagine someone better in the role of Tommy Shelby than Cillian Murphy himself. Murphy was excellent in the leading performance, and he took his character seriously, even going to extreme lengths to ensure that he was the best fit for the job — literally.

"Peaky Blinders" was a television phenomenon that ran for nearly a decade with Murphy at the center. Fans couldn't get enough of the show, and for Murphy, it became an integral part of his life. He told Entertainment Weekly, "We started shooting this in 2012 so when it comes out, that will be a decade, so it's a big chapter of my life, a big chunk of my life."

It may be hard to believe, but Murphy nearly lost his role as Tommy Shelby to fellow actor Jason Statham. It wasn't until series creator Steven Knight received a text from Murphy after his audition that guaranteed his role as Tommy Shelby, per Esquire. He simply texted Knight, "Remember, I'm an actor," and that was it, he got the role.

Knight knew Murphy was the right choice. "It's a cliché, but no one else could have been Tommy Shelby," the writer told Esquire. "It would be absurd. It was as if Cillian was always waiting." The text proved that Murphy was willing to do just about anything to play Tommy Shelby — but it wasn't just the message that proved it.