What Is Former Survivor Winner Kim Wolfe Doing Now?

Kim Wolfe became a fan favorite after she won "Survivor: One World" for Season 24 of the show in 2012. Many viewers considered her one of the best to ever play the game. "I love that, and I've been flattered to read things like that for the last few years," she told Entertainment Weekly in January 2020 before participating in "Survivor: Winners at War." A lot had changed for Wolfe since she last competed, as she remarried and started a family. "And this time around, I think I know how to grind way harder than I did last time. I mean, having three babies in three years was beyond anything I had experienced," she told EW.

The changes in Wolfe's personal life also led to her making a career change. She invested her "Survivor" winnings in a 1940s home and completely renovated it. Afterward, Wolfe sold that home and started buying other properties, which led to her husband making a suggestion. "He was like, 'How about you do this professionally and stop making our family move every time you want to try a new tile?'" Wolfe joked to HGTV about her choice to become an interior designer.

In March 2022, Wolfe combined her reality show experience with her interior design skills and starred in the HGTV series "Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?" On the show, Wolfe helped regretful homeowners in the San Antonio area redesign their homes. The show not only featured the "Survivor" winner but her family as well.