Malia Obama's Height Transformation Has Us Stunned

It's not easy being the kid of famous folks. It's even tougher when your dad was arguably the most powerful man in the Western world. As the daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama, Malia Obama grew up in the spotlight. She knows a thing or two about the pressures of public life, even though she never chose to live it as a child. Malia has continued to grow — literally — since leaving the White House and remains in the media glare.

Malia was 10 years old when Barack took office. She was forced to up and move from Chicago to Washington, D.C.. Malia and her little sister, Sasha Obama, had to get used to a new home, adjust to new schools, and make new friends, all under the watchful eye of the world's media. No easy feat.

Barack and Michelle strived to give their daughters as regular a childhood as possible under the circumstances. "We had to parent by creating this cocoon of normalcy in a pretty crazy abnormal world," Michelle shared in an episode of the "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend" podcast. "When we're out of [the White House] in a few years, they have to be able to function like normal people," she told her good pal, Jimmy Fallon. Michelle and Barack did their job, and they did it well. Malia's transformation from a shy little girl to an accomplished and confident young woman is incredible. And her height transformation is equally stunning.