What Happened To Matthew Gray Gubler Since Criminal Minds Ended?
For a good 15 years, Matthew Gray Gubler's face was regularly beamed into the homes of millions of crime procedural fans. Indeed, the Las Vegas native appeared in 324 episodes (and directed 12) of CBS's long-running hit "Criminal Minds" playing Dr. Spencer Reid, the FBI profiler with an impossibly high IQ.
And Gubler also found the time to regularly grace the big screen during this period, appearing in the likes of "(500) Days of Summer," "RV," and "Life After Beth," not to mention voicing Simon in the various Alvin and the Chipmunks films.
But since the show that launched him fame came to an end in 2020, Gubler appears to have gone off the radar. Of course, that doesn't mean he hasn't been busy. From music videos and short films to children's books and guest spots, here's a look at what the fan favorite has been up to this decade.
Matthew Gray Gubler fronted a pagan comedy
Matthew Gray Gubler appears to be something of a muse for cult auteur Richard Bates Jr. The pair have worked together on four films including "Excision," "Suburban Gothic," and "Trash Fire." And in 2021, the former "Criminal Minds" regular was cast as the lead in their latest collaboration, "King Knight."
In the pagan comedy, Gubler stars as Thorn, the high priest of a peaceful witch coven whose more conventional past as a lacrosse-playing prom king comes back to haunt him. Throwing everything from swordplay to trippy animation into the mix, the offbeat film received mixed reviews. But its leading man was often singled out for praise, with Nerdist declaring, "Gubler makes Thorn a compassionate and thoughtful lead, but also one who's utterly full of himself and his own triumphs and mistakes."
"King Knight," which also featured the likes of "Twin Peaks" star Ray Wise, scream queen Barbara Crampton, and "Parks and Recreation" favorite Aubrey Plaza, received its premiere at the Fantasia International Film Festival before hitting VOD in 2022.
Matthew Gray Gubler published his second children's book
Matthew Gray Gubler became something of a children's literary sensation in 2019 when his first book, "Rumple Buttercup: A Story of Bananas, Belonging, and Being Yourself," found itself on the prestigious New York Times bestseller list. And four years later, the "Criminal Minds" star proved that his initial success was no fluke.
Yes, in 2023, Gubler once again captured the imaginations of kids everywhere with his follow-up, "The Little Kid with the Big Green Hand." The story centers on Lenore, a youngster who feels alienated by her unusual titular feature. But over time, and with the help of best friend Chuck, she begins to realize that her difference is a strength.
In an interview with Good Housekeeping, Gubler explained where his creative instincts come from: "Books to me are really unique because people can hold them. It transports them to a light-hearted dimension where they feel connected ... In the funniest of ways, I feel like this particular one is more for kids to read to their parents. As Lenore and Chuck are having realizations, I wanted the audience to be in their perspectives."
Matthew Gray Gubler launched his own publishing imprint
Not content with conquering the literary world as a children's writer, Matthew Gray Gubler also launched himself as a publisher in 2023 when he teamed up with Abrams Books to create his own imprint, Pumpkin Patch Press. And the "Horse Girl" star couldn't have been more excited about the collaboration.
In a chat with Publishers Weekly, Gubler said, "We share a deep love and appreciation for meticulous details and want to spoil readers with the most beautifully crafted books imaginable — the kind of things you want to pass on to future generations, or at least use as a colorful coaster." The actor was particularly delighted about how his latest clothbound release, "The Little Kid with the Big Green Hand," was presented. "It feels like the book is wearing a sweater made by your grandma," he said.
Gubler, who also illustrates and handwrites every aspect of his books, told Good Housekeeping why he wanted to retain a homemade touch: "To me, the best thing you can give someone is a personal gift, like a hand drawn card. With everything, from the books to directing and even my acting, I want people to feel the human touch and know that it was made for them by a person who loves them ... What it gives to people, hopefully, is an entirely homemade gift from my heart."
Matthew Gray Gubler hasn't ruled out return to 'Criminal Minds'
Having played profiler Dr. Spencer Reid on "Criminal Minds" for all 15 seasons of its original run, you couldn't blame Matthew Gray Gubler from wanting to take a break when it returned for a reboot just two years later. But fans hoping to once again see his former child genius character, who has somehow survived multiple near-death experiences, shouldn't give up all hope.
Indeed, during an appearance on "The Six O'Clock Show," Gubler revealed that he hasn't ruled out a comeback on the CBS show that launched him to fame. When asked about the possibility, the actor replied, "I would be honored. I would absolutely love that. They did a newer spin-off of the show, but it was filming during a time when I was shooting something else, so it didn't work out. But I can't wait — hopefully it will soon work out."
Producers have certainly left the door open for Gubler. In the new incarnation, subtitled "Evolution," it's revealed that Reid and fellow agent Matt Simmons are currently working on a classified mission. Although little more is revealed, the fact that the doctor is still alive, and still employed by the Behavioral Analysis Unit, proves that a return isn't completely out of the question.
Matthew Gray Gubler went on tour
In 2023, Matthew Gray Gubler hit the road for a tour which stopped off at everywhere from Las Vegas and Los Angeles to New Jersey and Orlando. But the "Criminal Minds" favorite hadn't suddenly developed a taste for the rock and roll lifestyle. He was simply promoting his latest children's book. And journeying across the United States in a green Volkswagen Beetle adorned with a giant hand on its roof, he certainly did it in style.
Gubler announced the cross-country trek in a 20-second Instagram clip in which he declared, "I'm hand delivering my book across America. Honk if you love books!" And several former castmates honked in approval, including Paget Brewster, aka BAU Unit Chief Emily Prentiss, who excitedly responded, "Luvin Youuuuuu!!!," and Kirsten Vangsness, aka technical analyst Penelope Garcia, who commented, "Of COURSE you did this," followed by a love heart emoji.
According to college newspaper The Signal, Gubler's "The Little Kid with the Big Green Hand" tour was particularly a big hit at Northvale's Books and Greetings. The store stayed open all night to allow each and every one of the 1,000+ fans who'd turned up to meet the star. And many got the opportunity to sit inside the colorful car he'd made the trip in.
Matthew Gray Gubler hasn't quit acting
Although Matthew Gray Gubler's IMDB page has been rather quiet since the original "Criminal Minds" came to an end in 2020, the New York University graduate insists that he hasn't abandoned the world of acting.
In a 2023 interview with Good Housekeeping to promote his second children's book, "The Little Kid with the Big Green Hand," Gubler expressed his surprise at how frequently he's asked about the subject: "On the road, people are like, 'Oh, when are you going back to acting?' It's so weird because I don't see a difference between the daily endeavor of acting from the daily endeavor of writing to the daily endeavor of drawing. I am sure I'll go back to comedy and to acting and all of that. I'm just not sure when, but I know I look forward to it. I really love doing everything."
But for now, Gubler seems perfectly content to work behind the scenes. Just take a look at the Coming Soon page on his official website which teases another chapter in his versatile career. "Gubler Land is a production company dedicated to honoring and expanding the timeless magic of storytelling," he writes alongside a hand-drawn snail. "Stay tuned for more information."
Matthew Gray Gubler reunited with old flame
Matthew Gray Gubler and Kat Dennings might not have become lifelong romantic partners — they called their relationship off in 2007 after just a few months together. But it seems as though they're destined to become lifelong friends, and indeed, lifelong colleagues.
In 2022, after a three-year gap, the second season of Hulu dramedy "Dollface" finally hit our screens. And for four episodes, Gubler reprised his role of Wes, a veterinarian who has a will-they/won't they connection with Dennings' leading lady Jules. Sadly, we won't ever get to find out whether they did or didn't as the show was canceled shortly after.
This wasn't the first time that the former lovebirds had worked together, though. They also shared the screen in Richard Bates Jr.'s horror comedy "Suburban Gothic" where they played former high school classmates who reconnect while battling evil spirits. Gubler told Glamour at the time, "To make a movie with people you're dialed in with in real life is the closest thing to being in a band with someone. It's so nice to have a creative force that you can create something better together than alone, and that's what it was like working with her."
Matthew Gray Gubler makes music video acting debut
"Criminal Minds" fans will no doubt be aware that Matthew Gray Gubler directed no fewer than 12 episodes of the hit CBS procedural during its original 15-season run. But they might not be aware that the actor best-known as Dr. Spencer Reid helmed several music videos during that time, too.
Gubler first showcased his MTV-friendly skills on "Reagan," the 2006 single by Michigan indie rockers Whirlwind Heat. A year later, he directed, edited, and produced "Don't Shoot Me Santa," The Killers' second consecutive Christmas song, while in 2015, he reunited with Brandon Flowers and co. to take on the same duties for another festive track, "Dirt Sledding."
But it wasn't until 2020 that Gubler appeared on camera in a music promo. The multi-talent starred alongside "La La Land" actor Callie Hernandez in "Moonlight," the first taster from Future Islands' sixth album, "As Long As You Are." The pair played love interests in a song frontman Samuel Herring described (via SPIN) as "about recognizing the holes in ourselves and recognizing the circular whole of others."
Matthew Gray Gubler contributed to lockdown project
One of the most intriguing TV projects to emerge from the period when none of us could leave our homes was Showtime's "Cinema Toast," a comedic anthology that took scenes from films in the public domain and overdubbed them with modern-day voiceovers to create entirely new tales. And Matthew Gray Gubler was one of the lucky actors given a chance to flex his acting muscles in between all the thumb twiddling.
The "Criminal Minds" star voiced monster hunter Jeremy in the episode "After the End," a repurposing of 1959's "Beast from Haunted Cave" which also featured the tones of Luka Jones, Dan Stevens, and Sunita Mani. But this wasn't the only time Gubler got the chance to show off his funny bones during the lockdown.
In the early stages of the pandemic, the short film "Beginner's Luck" was released. Written and directed by Casey Feigh, the 16-minute tale starred Gubler as a small bowling league team member who made it all the way to the championship finals.