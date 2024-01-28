What Happened To Matthew Gray Gubler Since Criminal Minds Ended?

For a good 15 years, Matthew Gray Gubler's face was regularly beamed into the homes of millions of crime procedural fans. Indeed, the Las Vegas native appeared in 324 episodes (and directed 12) of CBS's long-running hit "Criminal Minds" playing Dr. Spencer Reid, the FBI profiler with an impossibly high IQ.

And Gubler also found the time to regularly grace the big screen during this period, appearing in the likes of "(500) Days of Summer," "RV," and "Life After Beth," not to mention voicing Simon in the various Alvin and the Chipmunks films.

But since the show that launched him fame came to an end in 2020, Gubler appears to have gone off the radar. Of course, that doesn't mean he hasn't been busy. From music videos and short films to children's books and guest spots, here's a look at what the fan favorite has been up to this decade.