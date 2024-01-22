Stars From Beverly Hills, 90210 You Didn't Know Died
"Beverly Hills, 90210" was a pop culture phenomenon that took over the 1990s — so much so that even if you didn't watch the show, you couldn't avoid seeing the actors' faces plastered all over magazines. Centered around the lives of teens — which required a suspension of disbelief from viewers as some actors looked much older — the drama wasn't just about love and heartbreak. "Beverly Hills, 90210" also dealt with serious issues, such as drug use and the deaths of loved ones. Many fans may remember when David Silver's BFF Scott Scanlon accidentally shot himself while handling a gun during Season 2. Another tragic incident was the death of Dylan McKay's wife Toni in Season 6.
Unfortunately, a few of the actors died in real life years after the show ended, much to the sorrow of many former viewers. While their deaths weren't as dramatic as the scenes from the show, they were still grieved by fans nonetheless. Some were beloved favorites that many mourned over but there are others that were a bit more obscure, and you may have not been aware of these "BH, 90210" actors who have died.
David Gail was only 58 when he died
On January 21, David Gail's sister Katie Colmenares shared on Instagram the news of his death. "There's barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side always my wingman always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone [with] me." She continued, "I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another." The cause of death has not been revealed at the time of this writing.
Gail played the wealthy Stuart Carson on "Beverly Hills, 90210," who was set up with Shannon Doherty's character, Brenda Walsh. The two ended up getting engaged but a disastrous trip to Palm Springs during Season 4 left Walsh breaking up with Carson dramatically. Gail's next notable role was in the soap "Port Charles" in which he played Dr. Joe Scanlon until 2000. After news of Gail's death broke, "BH, 90210" director Peter Ferriero, who is also the host of his podcast "Beverly Hills 90210 Show" wrote on Instagram, "We are re-broadcasting the episode of the podcast in which David Gail joined us to discuss his time on Beverly Hills, 90210." Ferriero added, "He was a kind human that ... will be missed. We have cut this down focusing on David's stories. We want his fans to be able to remember him."
Beverly Hills 90210 fans will always remember Denise Dowse as the beloved vice principal
Every teen show needs a grown-up who will put the kids in line, and Vice Principal Yvonne Teasley did just that at West Beverly Hills High School. Played by Denise Dowse, she once stated on "Brownstone Radio" that the many roles she played would get her recognized on the streets by fans. "It's flattering and I'm honored because they're the ones who turn on the TV, and maybe not necessarily to watch me but they do see me and have enjoyed my work," she stated.
Sadly, Dowse's sister Tracey told fans via the actor's Instagram page on August 7, 2022, "I am requesting support and prayers be offered me and my sister, and my only immediate family @denisedowse. She is currently in the hospital in a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis. Her doctors do not know when she will come out of the coma as it was not medically induced." Less than a week later, Tracey updated fans and revealed that Dowse had died. "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life. Denise Yvonne Dowse was the most amazing sister, a consummate, illustrious actress, mentor and director. She was my very best friend and final family member," Tracey wrote.
Joe E. Tata died from Alzheimer's
"Beverly Hills, 90210" wasn't complete without the Peach Pit, run by Joe E. Tata's character, Nat Busschio. The diner owner had a tough, no-nonsense exterior but was someone who often gave the kids free advice and peach pie. Joe portrayed Busschio perfectly and it was heartbreaking when his daughter Kelly Tata shared on GoFundMe that he had died after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2018. "I'm devastated to report that my father Joe E. Tata passed away peacefully on August 24, 2022. My father and I are forever grateful for the love and support of family, friends, and fans," she stated.
Ian Ziering paid his own tribute to Joe on Instagram. "In the last few months we've lost Jessica Klein one of 90210's most prolific writers and producers, Denise [Dowse] who played Mrs. Teasley, and now I'm very sad to say Joe E Tata has passed away." Ziering acknowledged Joe's vital role in "BH, 90210" and shared, "Though the peach pit was a 90210 set, It often felt like the backdrop to the Joe E Tata show. The stories of days gone by that he would share, incredible experiences in the entertainment industry that he was a part of would keep us all captivated." Joe was 85 at the time of his death.
Luke Perry's death shocked many Beverly Hills 90210 fans
The news of Luke Perry's death was devastating to "Beverly Hills, 90120" fans, as well as his castmates. In March 2019, TMZ reported that the "Riverdale" actor had been hospitalized after having a stroke at his home. Sadly, he died days later surrounded by his family and friends. Gabrielle Carteris, his fellow castmate on "BH, 90210" stated, "I am absolutely heartbroken. Luke was a tremendous force in the lives of so many."
Four years later, Jason Priestley shared on the "Hey Dude... The 90s Called!" podcast that he and Perry were good friends during and after their time together on the show. "He lived three blocks away from me in Los Angeles and he would just ride his bike over to my house and ring the doorbell. I'd be like, 'Who's here?' and I'd open the door and it'd be Luke, like 'Hey dude, what's up!'" Priestley recalled. "It's bittersweet every March when we go by the anniversary of his passing," he added later. On October 11, 2021, Priestley honored his late friend with an Instagram post. "Today would have been #LukePerry 's birthday. I miss you my friend... there will never be another..." he wrote.