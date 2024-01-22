Stars From Beverly Hills, 90210 You Didn't Know Died

"Beverly Hills, 90210" was a pop culture phenomenon that took over the 1990s — so much so that even if you didn't watch the show, you couldn't avoid seeing the actors' faces plastered all over magazines. Centered around the lives of teens — which required a suspension of disbelief from viewers as some actors looked much older — the drama wasn't just about love and heartbreak. "Beverly Hills, 90210" also dealt with serious issues, such as drug use and the deaths of loved ones. Many fans may remember when David Silver's BFF Scott Scanlon accidentally shot himself while handling a gun during Season 2. Another tragic incident was the death of Dylan McKay's wife Toni in Season 6.

Unfortunately, a few of the actors died in real life years after the show ended, much to the sorrow of many former viewers. While their deaths weren't as dramatic as the scenes from the show, they were still grieved by fans nonetheless. Some were beloved favorites that many mourned over but there are others that were a bit more obscure, and you may have not been aware of these "BH, 90210" actors who have died.