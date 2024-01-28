The Sad Reason RFK Jr. Wanted To Fake His Split From Wife Cheryl Hines

Cheryl Hines has been happily married to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. since 2014, despite the fact that their union is quite strange. The "Curb Your Enthusiasm" actor first got together with the son of JFK's brother thanks to Larry David and, after a decade of marriage, she's still very much in love – but it hasn't been easy. While Hines is no stranger to the spotlight, she's had to deal with a whole new level of scrutiny due to her husband. That's because, despite being a successful environmental lawyer, RFK Jr. has backed a long list of wild conspiracy theories. They've included everything from an alleged link between Prozac and school shootings to claims that 5G will be used to control society. However, it's his anti-vaccine stance that really got people talking. In addition to starting his own nonprofit, Children's Health Defense, to promote alternative medicine for kids, he's accused Dr. Anthony Fauci of pushing COVID-19 vaccines to make money and alleged that COVID-19 was a biological weapon made in a lab.

The final straw came in 2022 at an anti-vaccine rally in Washington, D.C. "Even in Hitler's Germany, you could cross the Alps to Switzerland," slammed RFK Jr., suggesting America had become more restrictive than Europe during WWII. Blowback was swift and it also impacted Hines. Former fans vowed to stop watching her work and tore into her for standing by her husband. Things got so bad, RFK Jr. was ready to take drastic measures: He proposed a fake divorce to protect Hines.