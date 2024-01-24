Why You Don't See Michael Jordan On Hanes Commercials Anymore

One of Michael Jordan's most successful endorsement deals came after he signed with Nike, and before he inked a deal with Gatorade. The former Chicago Bulls star signed a deal with Hanes in 1989 and had several commercial spots with the brand over the years that became crowd favorites. Perhaps the most memorable commercial came in 1992 and co-starred his real-life dad and wife. In the spot, his father asks, "Michael are these your Hanes?" while holding up a pair of bright red underwear from a laundry basket.

Capturing the humanity of the NBA superstar was always the goal of the undergarment brand. "We use Michael in a different way than Nike or Gatorade does," David Robertson, Hanes's director of marketing, told CNBC in 2009. "They use him as the basketball player; we've always used him as the person and we've found that his stardom transcends the game." Even after he retired from the NBA, Jordan kept increasing his net worth and still netted $14 million from endorsing Hanes by 2015, according to the Chicago Tribune. "He has always had a special bond with the people in the company," Estee Portnoy, Jordan's business manager, told CNBC. That relationship led Hanes to keep Jordan with the brand for three decades.

Despite their good rapport, Jordan and Hanes ended their partnership in 2021, after over 30 years together, per Sportico. Somewhat surprisingly, there was no major announcement when they parted ways. However, years before Jordan left Hanes, he had starred in a controversial ad for the company that had people buzzing.