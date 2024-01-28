Strange Things About Mariah Carey And Bryan Tanaka's Relationship

A global pop star and her back-up dancer don't make for a typical Hollywood love story, but for a while, Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka made it work just fine. The pair first started dating in 2016, with their love seemingly waxing stronger in the years that followed. "Mariah is really happy," a source told People in 2021. "He's always doting on her, and they have a great time together. He's also great with her kids." (Carey shares twins Monroe and Morrocan with ex Nick Cannon.)

During their time together, Tanaka proved himself a great support system for Carey, often taking to social media to celebrate her milestones. "Congratulations is an understatement. You made #history again! You really are the Queen of Christmas, the Queen of Accolades, and the Queen of Music History! I'm so happy for you!" Tanaka wrote on Instagram in celebration of Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" charting in 2020.

In December 2019, Tanaka also paid tribute to Carey, with a loved-up photo of the couple accompanied by a heartfelt tribute. "Words can't fully describe everything that's been happening so I'll keep it short and sweet... I'm so happy for you! You deserve this and so much more! I love you!" he gushed. But while Tanaka and Carey clearly had a beautiful love story, the pair also had a few strange things between them.