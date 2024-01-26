Ellen DeGeneres Looks Completely Unrecognizable With No Makeup In New Photo
Each day, viewers used to tune in to watch Ellen DeGeneres on her show, and while she wouldn't walk out in full glam, the talk show host did rock a more natural look. But with DeGeneres now off the air, she is going makeup-free, and it may surprise you how different she looks from her days on screen.
DeGeneres was never big on wearing a ton of makeup unless it was for a skit or maybe her Halloween segments on the show — we all remember her Nicki Minaj Halloween look. It seems that this was a thing across the board on the show. Jeanette Ostergard, a makeup artist for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," revealed the behind-the-scenes secrets when it came to the natural makeup she used for the talk show. She shared with Allure, "I use a natural liner and a gloss. It just makes the lips look shiny, dewy, and natural." Natural, natural, and more natural was the vibe for the show.
Almost 20 years passed before DeGeneres decided to end her show in May 2022, per Deseret News. Now, if you follow the talk show host on social media, it looks like she's not afraid of going bare-faced. In November 2023, she posted a video that made her look like she was wearing no makeup, but it may have been edited just a bit because the latest photo of the talk show host without makeup makes her look nearly unrecognizable.
Ellen DeGeneres' stripped back look
Ellen DeGeneres is stripping back and going make-up-free in her latest outing. The talk show host was leaving a gym in Los Angeles in January 2024, and although she was trying to blend in with the crowd with a hat, it was clear that it was DeGeneres. The only thing that made it more difficult to tell whether it was the talk show host or not was the fact that she had no makeup on and was letting her bare skin shine.
Throughout the years, DeGeneres has seemed to change her stance on wearing makeup versus not wearing makeup. In 2008, she was named a CoverGirl spokesperson to endorse their Simply Ageless Foundation, per People. DeGeneres was excited to take on this role, telling the outlet, "I'm thrilled to be a CoverGirl. I've been practicing in my bathroom mirror for years ... Now finally, you'll all be able to see it." Still, even back then, her makeup was more natural.
As time has passed, however, rocking a no-makeup look seems to be when DeGeneres is the most confident and even led her to drop a skincare line called Kind Science. She told E! News, "I feel best in my own skin when my skin feels hydrated and clean and fresh and smooth and bright — all the things Kind Science does to it." DeGeneres revealed that her confidence exudes when she feels good about her skin. DeGeneres' latest outing proves just that as she confidently goes makeup-free.