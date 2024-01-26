Ellen DeGeneres Looks Completely Unrecognizable With No Makeup In New Photo

Each day, viewers used to tune in to watch Ellen DeGeneres on her show, and while she wouldn't walk out in full glam, the talk show host did rock a more natural look. But with DeGeneres now off the air, she is going makeup-free, and it may surprise you how different she looks from her days on screen.

DeGeneres was never big on wearing a ton of makeup unless it was for a skit or maybe her Halloween segments on the show — we all remember her Nicki Minaj Halloween look. It seems that this was a thing across the board on the show. Jeanette Ostergard, a makeup artist for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," revealed the behind-the-scenes secrets when it came to the natural makeup she used for the talk show. She shared with Allure, "I use a natural liner and a gloss. It just makes the lips look shiny, dewy, and natural." Natural, natural, and more natural was the vibe for the show.

Almost 20 years passed before DeGeneres decided to end her show in May 2022, per Deseret News. Now, if you follow the talk show host on social media, it looks like she's not afraid of going bare-faced. In November 2023, she posted a video that made her look like she was wearing no makeup, but it may have been edited just a bit because the latest photo of the talk show host without makeup makes her look nearly unrecognizable.