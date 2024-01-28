A Look Back At Justin Timberlake's Dating History Before Jessica Biel

In 2012, Hollywood heartthrob Justin Timberlake married actor Jessica Biel in an intimate Italian ceremony. "I had a little bit of butterflies," Biel admitted to People at the time. "I was about to stand up in front of my friends and family and bare my soul for the person I love. It was terribly emotional." But of course, the pair's fairytale had been a long time coming.

Timberlake and Biel first sparked relationship rumors in January 2007 after they were spotted snowboarding together in Utah. Though sources insisted the pair were just friends at the time, things soon took a romantic turn. In December 2011, Timberlake popped the big question, getting down on one knee during a trip to Montana. "We had snowboarded all day. It was in the middle of the winter. Waist-high snow. We were [in] head-to-toe snowboarding outfits — hats, gloves, everything. And all of a sudden, he gets down onto his knees and just sinks into the snow," the "7th Heaven" star recounted to People.

Since getting married, Timberlake and Biel have welcomed two sons together, with their love waxing stronger by the year. "10 years ain't enough!" the singer wrote alongside a series of throwback shots of the two on their 10th anniversary. "You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!" But while Timberlake is no doubt living his happily-ever-after, before Biel, the "Mirrors" singer had racked up a pretty interesting dating history.