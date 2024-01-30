Whatever Happened To Kat Von D?

Kat Von D quickly became a household name following her 2005 debut on TLC's tattoo reality show "Miami Ink." She was so popular

she even got her own spinoff, "LA Ink." The series ran for seven seasons, and although the show was canceled in 2011, fans have remained interested in Von D's personal life, her transformation, shady side, and various new endeavors. And while she's not in the spotlight as much as she used to be, the famed tattoo artist has a lot happening on both the personal and professional fronts.

First, she tied the knot with singer Rafael Reyes in an extreme goth wedding in June 2018. Then, they grew their family with the arrival of their son Leafar Von D Reyes that December. Motherhood, in turn, sparked several other major changes. In 2021, the young family moved to rural Indiana, and in 2022, the reality star told fans she was throwing out all of her occult literature because it no longer aligned with her beliefs. In October 2023, she was baptized, and that same month, she opened up about her long journey to cover up most of her tattoos with blackout work. After 17 sessions and 40 hours, she revealed on Instagram that her arms and a large portion of her abdomen were now solid black. "I had many tattoos that represented a part of my life that no longer aligns with who I am today," she explained. Here's everything Kat Von D has been up to since "LA Ink."