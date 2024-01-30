Here's How Donald Trump And Dana White Really Became Close Friends
In that rare intersection where sports and politics collide, there lies the enduring and unexpected friendship of Dana White and Donald J. Trump. Trump, in addition to presiding as the 45th POTUS, has built an empire of hotels, casinos, and reality TV franchises, while White revolutionized the combat sports industry with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). With this shared entrepreneurial spirit forming a pillar in the foundation of their friendship, both businessmen have been quite vocal in their support and admiration of the other. Trump has often been spotted catching UFC fights in the front row, while White has passionately backed both of Trump's presidential campaigns. In November 2023, White made waves after admitting on "This Past Weekend" with Theo Von that he told a UFC sponsor to "go f**k yourself" after being asked to remove a pro-Trump post from his social media.
While White and Trump grew up in decisively different environments — with Trump being reared in a five-bedroom Tudor-style mansion in New York's Jamaica Estates and White in a single-mother household in working-class Massachusetts — they find common ground in their shared values and visions. Both are entrepreneurs (and trailblazers in their respective industries) who frequently espouse the power of self-made success. Trump has built a legacy upon his commitment to supporting American businesses, and White has lifted the UFC into a global powerhouse. Both men are also known for their outspokenness, unapologetic approaches to media scrutiny, and general love for the spotlight.
Here is how their extraordinary friendship got its start.
Donald Trump was instrumental in the UFC's success
In 2001, the stars aligned for Donald Trump and Dana White to first cross paths. The UFC, still in its infancy, was struggling to find its footing, while White was trying to make a name for himself in the cutthroat world of mixed martial arts. Enter Trump, a real estate mogul with a flair for the dramatic and an uncanny ability to spot potential where others saw none. As fate had it, Trump owned several casinos in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Hosting UFC 30 and 31 at his lavish Trump Taj Mahal in 2001, Trump provided a platform for White's budding empire to thrive. "He saw it, he got it," White once recounted of Trump's commitment, according to MMAWeekly.com. "He got there for the first fight of the night and stayed there until the last fight. He did it both times that we were there."
As the UFC gained traction and popularity, Trump and White's relationship deepened beyond business interests. Spotted ringside at numerous bouts, Trump graced 2019's UFC 244 while still in office — an unprecedented move by a POTUS. He continued supporting White after leaving the White House, attending 2021's UFC 264 and 2023's UFC 290. As White told reporters in April 2023, the Trumpster "calls me twice a month and he will talk to me for an hour about fights that have happened since the last time that we talked." Trump even reportedly knows the entire UFC roster and who fought who last.
Dana White unapologetically defends Donald Trump's politics
Dana White has continuously reciprocated Donald Trump's UFC fandom with steadfast political support. At the Republican National Convention in July 2016, White officially endorsed Trump's presidential run with a speech in which he praised Trump's business acumen and leadership qualities. "Arenas around the world refused to host our events. Nobody took us seriously — except for Donald Trump," White told the crowd. "Donald was the first guy that recognized the potential that we saw in the UFC and encouraged us to build our business... before it was popular." In 2020, White again backed his friend's bid for the Oval Office, joining the Trump campaign as a speaker at multiple rallies. He also personally donated $1 million to Trump's re-election campaign.
The UFC president has also frequently brushed off criticism for throwing his (and, therefore, the UFC's) weight behind Trump. White informed The Hill in 2018 that, despite warnings of a possible backlash, he still spoke at the 2016 RNC because "this guy has been a stand-up guy since the day I met him." Furthermore, according to White, "any good thing that happened to me in my career, Donald Trump was the first to pick up the phone and call and say 'congratulations.'"
It seems that beyond their entrepreneurial drive and love for MMA, White and Trump share another thing in common. As White perhaps best put it, "We're pretty loyal to people who are good to us."