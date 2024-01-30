Here's How Donald Trump And Dana White Really Became Close Friends

In that rare intersection where sports and politics collide, there lies the enduring and unexpected friendship of Dana White and Donald J. Trump. Trump, in addition to presiding as the 45th POTUS, has built an empire of hotels, casinos, and reality TV franchises, while White revolutionized the combat sports industry with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). With this shared entrepreneurial spirit forming a pillar in the foundation of their friendship, both businessmen have been quite vocal in their support and admiration of the other. Trump has often been spotted catching UFC fights in the front row, while White has passionately backed both of Trump's presidential campaigns. In November 2023, White made waves after admitting on "This Past Weekend" with Theo Von that he told a UFC sponsor to "go f**k yourself" after being asked to remove a pro-Trump post from his social media.

While White and Trump grew up in decisively different environments — with Trump being reared in a five-bedroom Tudor-style mansion in New York's Jamaica Estates and White in a single-mother household in working-class Massachusetts — they find common ground in their shared values and visions. Both are entrepreneurs (and trailblazers in their respective industries) who frequently espouse the power of self-made success. Trump has built a legacy upon his commitment to supporting American businesses, and White has lifted the UFC into a global powerhouse. Both men are also known for their outspokenness, unapologetic approaches to media scrutiny, and general love for the spotlight.

Here is how their extraordinary friendship got its start.