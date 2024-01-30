The Devastating Details About Barry Keoghan's Childhood
This article contains references to drug addiction.
Barry Keoghan is having a major moment in Hollywood. The actor was catapulted to fame thanks to take-notice roles in films like "Saltburn" and "The Batman." But, while he is finally enjoying mainstream success, Keoghan's life hasn't always been filled with glitz and glamor. For much of the actor's early life, he dealt with tragedy and heartbreak including a serious illness that almost cost Keoghan his life.
The Dubliner's start in the acting industry was truly fated. The "Banshees of Inisherin" star revealed on "The Late Late Show" that when he was a teen, he stumbled upon an advertisement in a window for an acting gig. At the time, Keoghan saw it more as an opportunity to make money, but it quickly turned into something much more significant. As he admitted to The Guardian, "I was looking to mess around, to joke. And get paid!"
The "Killing of a Sacred Deer" star continued, "But on a deeper level, it was very therapeutic for me. I could be someone else. I think you get to release a few of your problems there through being another person." But what was it that he was trying to escape in the first place? As it turns out, the Oscar nominee had to deal with some devastating moments early in his life.
Barry Keoghan was in foster care
When he was little, Barry Keoghan and his brother, Eric, bounced around from one foster home to another. During an appearance on "Ireland Unfiltered with Dion Fanning," the actor revealed that they were rehomed due to their mother's struggles with drug addiction. Keoghan recalled the moment he was first put in foster care, sharing, "It wasn't nice. It's not ever nice, kids being taken from their parents." He added, "There was an office in Mountjoy Square and you'd go and wait there. I remember a little toy section down the back and a little play area."
The "Dunkirk" star lived in 13 foster homes from the age of five to 12. Fortunately, Keoghan confirmed on "The Late Late Show" that every family he and his brother were a part of treated them well which, if anything, made it more difficult when they had to leave. "As a kid, you don't know what's happening. You get attached [...] and then boom. Let's move over here. I don't have a hometown, that's what I'm saying," he explained. Sadly, being moved around various foster homes only scratched the surface of the actor's difficult childhood.
Barry Keoghan lost his mom young
At the age of just 12 years old, Barry Keoghan had to face an unthinkable tragedy when he lost his mom due to her struggles with addiction. The actor looks back on their relationship fondly, telling "Ireland Unfiltered" she remained a presence throughout his childhood. "We'd see her every Saturday and stuff. She'd bring us to McDonald's and the cinema and stuff like that," Keoghan recalled, even though, "Now it's painful thinking about it."
The "Saltburn" star also noted, during an appearance on "Living with Lucy" (via The Irish Mirror) that he reckons she would be thrilled with his success in the industry. In fact, Keoghan prays to his mom before every audition to keep her involved. He reiterated, "I have great memories of her, she was gorgeous." The Dublin-born actor even quipped that he got his good looks from his mother. Likewise, as far as the star is concerned, despite her untimely passing, "She's here with me through this journey, the good times and the bad."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).