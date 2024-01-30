The Devastating Details About Barry Keoghan's Childhood

This article contains references to drug addiction.

Barry Keoghan is having a major moment in Hollywood. The actor was catapulted to fame thanks to take-notice roles in films like "Saltburn" and "The Batman." But, while he is finally enjoying mainstream success, Keoghan's life hasn't always been filled with glitz and glamor. For much of the actor's early life, he dealt with tragedy and heartbreak including a serious illness that almost cost Keoghan his life.

The Dubliner's start in the acting industry was truly fated. The "Banshees of Inisherin" star revealed on "The Late Late Show" that when he was a teen, he stumbled upon an advertisement in a window for an acting gig. At the time, Keoghan saw it more as an opportunity to make money, but it quickly turned into something much more significant. As he admitted to The Guardian, "I was looking to mess around, to joke. And get paid!"

The "Killing of a Sacred Deer" star continued, "But on a deeper level, it was very therapeutic for me. I could be someone else. I think you get to release a few of your problems there through being another person." But what was it that he was trying to escape in the first place? As it turns out, the Oscar nominee had to deal with some devastating moments early in his life.