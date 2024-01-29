What's Really Going On With Ariana Madix And Tom Sandoval's Messy Living Situation

The breakup between Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval happened in March 2023, but the two "Vanderpump Rules" stars haven't been able to completely cut ties with each other due to their shared Valley Village house. After years of dating, Madix and Sandoval bought their $2 million five-bedroom home in 2019 despite having no plans to get married or have kids. "Well, I mean, to us, that's the commitment that's important for us," the Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner stated at the time, per Bravo.

Unfortunately, commitment was not in the cards for Sandoval, and he and Madix split after his explosive affair with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss. In true "The War of the Roses" style, the exes are battling it out over ownership of their home while still living there together. According to Madix, Sandoval wanted to buy her out, which she is refusing. "When Tom blew up our lives, I was not prepared to be kicked out of my house and start a whole new freakin' life. So, even though we still live under the same roof, I've been able to maintain a 'no contact' policy," she shared (via Bravo). With Sandoval dragging his feet on the sale of the house and Madix ready to move on, the future sandwich shop owner ultimately had no choice but to get lawyers involved.