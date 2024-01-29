What's Really Going On With Ariana Madix And Tom Sandoval's Messy Living Situation
The breakup between Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval happened in March 2023, but the two "Vanderpump Rules" stars haven't been able to completely cut ties with each other due to their shared Valley Village house. After years of dating, Madix and Sandoval bought their $2 million five-bedroom home in 2019 despite having no plans to get married or have kids. "Well, I mean, to us, that's the commitment that's important for us," the Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner stated at the time, per Bravo.
Unfortunately, commitment was not in the cards for Sandoval, and he and Madix split after his explosive affair with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss. In true "The War of the Roses" style, the exes are battling it out over ownership of their home while still living there together. According to Madix, Sandoval wanted to buy her out, which she is refusing. "When Tom blew up our lives, I was not prepared to be kicked out of my house and start a whole new freakin' life. So, even though we still live under the same roof, I've been able to maintain a 'no contact' policy," she shared (via Bravo). With Sandoval dragging his feet on the sale of the house and Madix ready to move on, the future sandwich shop owner ultimately had no choice but to get lawyers involved.
Ariana Madix is legally pushing Tom Sandoval to sell their house
Ariana Madix just wants to be done with Tom Sandoval and their house. As reported by TMZ, Madix hit Sandoval with a lawsuit, asking the Los Angeles courts to force the sale of their house and have the proceeds divided between the two. She requested that neither be allowed to keep ownership of their percentage of the house in order to prevent both parties the right to selling their share to a third party.' According to the New York Post, Madix has months to go before the matter is resolved, as the hearing isn't until June 3.
Madix was able to get some sort of reprieve from having to live with Sandoval while she was competing on "Dancing with the Stars." She revealed on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" that during that time, she rented a place through Airbnb but went back and forth between both houses. "I'm working on the situation with the ownership of the house. I would love for that to be resolved quickly ... I want to sell it, he does not," she stated. Once the house sells, Madix has plans to become a homeowner again — but this time, she's going to do things solo.
Ariana Madix is ready to be a single homeowner
Ariana Madix is going to do things much differently this time around when it comes to buying a house. "I'm just really motivated to be able to get my investment that I made into the house out so that I can make another investment and be able to fully just move on from being tied to that," she told People. "I want things a certain way when I think it's the right time. So I'm ready. I want to own my own home," Madix added.
When discussing her living situation on her bestie's podcast "Scheananigans with Scheana Shay," Madix shared that she's no longer concerned with what time Tom Sandoval comes home, which is something she worried about while they were together. "Yes, we're in the same house but I don't have to think, 'He's coming in my bedroom.' Because he's not. I sleep with my door locked, just in case," she stated.
A source told Life & Style that sharing the same house hasn't been easy for Madix and Sandoval. "Even though they avoided each other, being under the same roof was like living in a nightmare ... Ariana hates the thought of Tom and Raquel hooking up in various rooms. The house had great memories, she loved living there, but he and Raquel ruined that for her," the insider revealed.