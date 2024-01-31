What Vivek Ramaswamy's Wife Apoorva Really Does For A Living
Following Donald J. Trump's sweeping win in the Iowa Republican presidential caucuses on January 15, 2024, Republican nominee hopeful and affluent businessman Vivek Ramaswamy announced that he was officially suspending his presidential campaign. All the while, Apoorva Tewari Ramaswamy, Vivek's wife of eight years and mother of their two sons, stood right by his side. "Apoorva and I, we didn't actually make this contingency plan before everybody told us to. We said, 'No, we're not doing that.' But we talked about it tonight. We took a little bit of time in our apartment in Des Moines before coming here to make some hard choices," Vivek explained about the couple's joint decision.
Sadly, now that her husband's presidential ambitions are quashed, Apoorva's active role in the now-defunct presidential campaign is also over. But have no fear! As it turns out, she has a stellar professional career all of her own. Here's a look at what Apoorva really does for a living!
Apoorva Ramaswamy is a laryngologist
Aside from being a full-time wife and mother, Dr. Apoorva Ramaswamy makes a living helping others as a laryngologist specializing in swallowing disorders at Ohio State's Wexner Medical Center. Ramaswamy attended Yale University, where she received a bachelor's degree in Biology, before embarking on medical school at the same Ivy League establishment. "I actually treat patients who've had cancer, they've been cured of cancer, and now they're dealing with the side effects, unfortunately, of a lot of our treatments. They can't eat, they can't communicate, they are a lot of times really suffering," Ramaswamy explained on an episode of the "Oliver Bardwell Podcast" in December 2023.
In another interview with the New York Times in November 2023, Ramaswamy said that patients affected by cancer "know what's important, they know what gives them that sense of purpose — spending time with their family, being able to work in their job." And according to Ramaswamy, that's precisely what keeps her going. "That is so important to me, being able to help them sustain that." One way that Ramaswamy continues to help her patients is through ongoing research.
Apoorva Ramaswamy's profession gives her a different perspective from her high-profile husband
Alas, Dr. Apoorva Ramaswamy's career would cause her and her husband and then-presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy to have a very public difference in opinion. In July 2023, Vivek went on the "All-In" podcast and admitted during the episode that if he had it to do over again, he would not have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
Apoorva, however, maintained that she had zero regrets, citing her job as a surgeon as the main factor in her decision. "For my young, healthy husband, that's a different decision than for me when I am taking care of patients who are cancer survivors, and they trust me to be in their airway every day. It's a very different discussion," Apoorva explained to NBC News in September 2023. Still, she was very careful to point out that it was a personal decision and should be treated as such. "I think giving people that autonomy is the most important part," she declared.
Still, the couple agrees that their most important role is being parents to their two young sons, Karthik and Arjun. "We think a lot about running for president, our jobs. Those are meaningless compared to the most important job that you or I or any of us will have in this room, which is raising our children," Apoorva told a captive audience at the Moms for Liberty Convention in June 2023.