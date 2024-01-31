What Vivek Ramaswamy's Wife Apoorva Really Does For A Living

Alas, Dr. Apoorva Ramaswamy's career would cause her and her husband and then-presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy to have a very public difference in opinion. In July 2023, Vivek went on the "All-In" podcast and admitted during the episode that if he had it to do over again, he would not have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Apoorva, however, maintained that she had zero regrets, citing her job as a surgeon as the main factor in her decision. "For my young, healthy husband, that's a different decision than for me when I am taking care of patients who are cancer survivors, and they trust me to be in their airway every day. It's a very different discussion," Apoorva explained to NBC News in September 2023. Still, she was very careful to point out that it was a personal decision and should be treated as such. "I think giving people that autonomy is the most important part," she declared.

Still, the couple agrees that their most important role is being parents to their two young sons, Karthik and Arjun. "We think a lot about running for president, our jobs. Those are meaningless compared to the most important job that you or I or any of us will have in this room, which is raising our children," Apoorva told a captive audience at the Moms for Liberty Convention in June 2023.