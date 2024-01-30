Inside The Lavish Life Of Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend Kayla Nicole

For Travis Kelce's ex, Kayla Nicole, Instagram has been the key to unlocking a lavish lifestyle. It's also how she met Kelce, who caught her attention by liking her posts. When the couple permanently ended their relationship in 2022 after almost five years of living the good life together, the funding of that lifestyle came under scrutiny.

A MediaTakeOut report claimed that Nicole's tight-end ex was a tightwad who used money as a means of proving to himself that he wasn't dating a gold digger. "[Nicole] had to pay half of everything," a source said. "Half of every date, every trip, everything." Kelce denied this on "The Pivot Podcast," calling the rumor "ridiculous." He also said of Nicole, "I would never say that I was supporting her. She had a very financially stable life." He wasn't lying — Nicole's work history and Instagram grid are proof she's perfectly capable of supporting herself. Nicole is a Pepperdine University grad who has worked as a sports and entertainment journalist. In a reel of her work, she showcases her versatility by covering the retirement of Kobe Bryant's jerseys for Lakers TV and interviewing Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler for Global Grind.

Nicole is also an entrepreneur and massively successful social media influencer with a passion for fitness and fashion. If you give her Instagram a scroll, you'll realize that the transition between her pre- and post-Kelce years is seamless; the NFL player is gone, but the luxury remains.