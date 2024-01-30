Chita Rivera, Broadway Icon, Dead At 91

Chita Rivera, a longtime Broadway star, has died, People reported. A statement given by her rep, Merle Frimark, read, "It is with immense personal sorrow that I announce the death of the beloved Broadway icon Chita Rivera. My dear friend of over 40 years was 91." Rivera's cause of death has not been revealed as of this writing, but her daughter, Lisa Mordente, mentioned that Rivera endured a "brief illness." The statement continued, "She is also survived by her siblings Julio, Armando and Lola del Rivero, (her older sister Carmen predeceased her), along with her many nieces, nephews and friends. Her funeral will be private. A memorial service will be announced in due course."

Rivera was a two-time Tony Award-winner and received the Kennedy Center Honor in 2002. Over the years, she starred in many iconic Broadway musicals such as "West Side Story" and "Chicago." It was her role as Anita in the musical about two rival gangs in New York City that put Rivera on the map. "West Side Story" would go on to gain even more popularity with its movie version starring Rita Moreno. However, when fans confused Rivera for Moreno, she'd tell them, "I was the original Anita," per her memoir, "Chita." It was her fiery personality and love of the theater that kept her performing, even a year before her death.