Chelsea And Cole DeBoer: How Rich Are The HGTV Stars?

Chelsea and Cole DeBoer have transformed homes on the HGTV show "Down Home Fab," but have their bank accounts seen the same transformation? "Down Home Fab" first aired in 2023 after the couple found a passion for design after working on their home. Chelsea told HGTV, "Cole and I really found a passion for interior design when we built our house. It's something we always had an interest in." Viewers were just as interested in watching the DeBoers renovate homes because the show was greenlit for a second season. But if you thought the couple looked familiar, you wouldn't be wrong.

Chelsea and Cole are used to the lights, camera, and action. Fans of the couple may have first been introduced to them when Chelsea starred on the smash hit MTV show, "Teen Mom 2." In the series, Chelsea didn't have much money and worked different jobs. From landing a job at a tanning salon to becoming a licensed esthetician, Chelsea was trying to make ends meet while caring for her then-toddler, Aubree. It was during this show that she met her current hubby, Cole. Since then, the reality star has come a long way from her tanning job days after she and Cole starred in several seasons of the MTV reality show before eventually moving to the HGTV network to work on redesigning homes. So, how much does the happy couple make now? We're diving in to share how rich Chelsea and Cole are.