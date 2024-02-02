Joni Mitchell's History Of Serious Health Problems Explained

When you hear the name Joni Mitchell, it's tied to one of the greatest songwriters to ever exist. You may think of songs like "Big Yellow Taxi" or perhaps her 1971 album "Blue." Music most definitely comes first when Mitchell's name is brought up and not her health. But you would be surprised to discover that the musician has had a history of medical problems throughout her successful career.

Mitchell has always been open about the health issues she faced throughout the years. In 1979, the songwriter opened up to Rolling Stone about a brief period in her career when she wasn't doing well and had to cancel shows. She shared, "There was one time that I was onstage for one song. And I left ... I was still in bad health from going out on Rolling Thunder, which was mad." She continued, "I had bronchitis. A bone in my spine was out of place and pinching like crazy. So I was in physical pain. I was in emotional pain."

While you can't always control your health, Mitchell did her best to keep her well-being in check amidst the chaos and health issues in her career by diving into therapy (via The Marginalian). But while it helped with her mental health, unfortunately, it couldn't prevent the struggles that would arise in her overall health.