What Bill Clinton's Former White House Aides Say He's Really Like

Former president Bill Clinton's personality has often made headlines during his political life. Especially in the wake of the scandal with Monica Lewinsky, Clinton pushed back against the notion that he was anything but proper. "I feel like somebody who is surrounded by an oppressive force that is creating a lie about me and I can't get the truth out," Clinton told The Washington Post in 1998. "I feel like the character in the novel 'Darkness at Noon.'"

The Post reported that even when Clinton ran for office in Arkansas, he was doing everything he could to avoid consequences for private behavior. But what doesn't appear to work with the former president is any attempt to question his behavior. For instance, in 2018 Craig Melvin interviewed Clinton on "Today," and asked the former president point blank if he had ever apologized to Lewinsky for the fallout of the affair scandal.

Clinton told Melvin that he didn't think he owed Lewinsky an apology. If he gets defensive when a reporter asks about his public life, how does Clinton respond when someone who knew him gets more personal?