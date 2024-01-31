The Reason Joni Mitchell Gave Her Daughter Up For Adoption

Joni Mitchell is known for timeless songs like "Big Yellow Taxi" and "Summertime," but many may not know that she was once a mother for a short period of time. Before she became a famous folk singer, Mitchell attended Alberta College of Art & Design in Calgary, Alberta. The native Canadian met a student named Brad MacMath and became pregnant with their first and only child together. When Mitchell gave birth to her daughter, whom she named Kelly Dale Anderson, she was only 21 years old. By that time, she and MacMath had gone their separate ways and she was completely solo.

Mitchell kept her daughter's birth a secret, even from her parents. The "Free Man in Paris" singer held the information tightly to herself for decades, hoping for the chance to reunite with her daughter one day. Mitchell poured out her sorrow into her songs, and it was later revealed that "Little Green" from her album "Blue" was about her daughter. "I was opened up. As a matter of fact, we had to close the doors and lock them while I recorded ['Blue'], because I was in a state of mind that in this culture would be called a nervous breakdown," she shared in an interview (via Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers). After news of her secret daughter became public, Mitchell finally opened up about not having the means to take care of a family back in 1965, and the pain she endured over the adoption.