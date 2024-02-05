Here's Who Hallmark Star Pascale Hutton Is Married To In Real Life
Actor Pascale Hutton is perhaps best known for her role as the lovable Rosemary Coulter on Hallmark's television series, "When Calls the Heart." The story finds Rosemary moving to Hope Valley in hopes of recapturing the attention of Jack Thornton, played by Daniel Lissing. Alas, he's already enamored with a school teacher, Elizabeth, played by Erin Krakow. In the end, however, Coulter eventually finds love when she meets and marries her true dream man, Leland Coulter, played by Kavan Smith. After many years, the couple gives birth to a baby girl, Marigold Elizabeth Coulter, aka "Goldie." And scene!
"There's no bigger champion of love than Rosemary in Hope Valley," Hutton once declared during an interview on "The Sarah Scoop Show." But as it turns out, Hallmark Star Hutton is also married in real life to her very own dream man. Here's everything we know about the leading man in Hutton's life.
Danny Dorosh works in law enforcement
Pascale Hutton is in an on-screen marriage with Kavan Smith on Hallmark's "When Calls The Heart,' but in real life she's happily married to former actor Danny Dorosh. The couple tied the knot in 2002 and had two sons together. In 2018, Hutton gave fans a rare peek into the couple's marriage when she took to Instagram to commemorate their anniversary. "Happy to report that the spark is as alive now as it was back then! #15yearsmarried #ilovethisman #lovenoodles #wematch #tbt," she penned in the celebratory post, along with a photo of the couple chowing down on some noodles together. Stars — they really are just like us.
Prior to retiring from show biz Dorosh racked up acting credits in "Food for the Gods," "The 4400," and "It Must Be Love." These days, however, Dorosh makes a living in law enforcement, working for the Vancouver Police Department. Hutton told The Creston Valley Advance in 2012 that her hubby's new position was "his dream job." She added, "I think he has a calling for it." But that's not all. Dorosh also moonlights as a martial arts instructor. A jack of all trades, eh?
Danny Dorosh is a family man
Still, it appears that Danny Dorosh and Pascale Hutton's roles as husband and wife take precedence over any role or profession outside of the familial home. "My husband is the most incredible man in the world, and my boys just love him to death. They think he is the best person who has ever walked the earth," Hutton gushed during a 2017 interview with My Devotional Thoughts.
As for juggling their busy and often competing schedules, it appears they've learned how to make it work. After Dorosh's parental leave came to a close while Hutton was busy filming the CBC television series "Artic Air," the couple enlisted Hutton's mother to come and help with their then-19-month-old son, Ryu. "Life is the same old juggling act, so it's really nice to have Mom here," Hutton told The Creston Valley Advance. But make no mistake, the couple is committed to spending as much of their time with their children as they possibly can. "Your kids need you. They need YOU. There's no substitute for you," she later added during the interview with My Devotional Thoughts.