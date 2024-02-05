Here's Who Hallmark Star Pascale Hutton Is Married To In Real Life

Pascale Hutton is in an on-screen marriage with Kavan Smith on Hallmark's "When Calls The Heart,' but in real life she's happily married to former actor Danny Dorosh. The couple tied the knot in 2002 and had two sons together. In 2018, Hutton gave fans a rare peek into the couple's marriage when she took to Instagram to commemorate their anniversary. "Happy to report that the spark is as alive now as it was back then! #15yearsmarried #ilovethisman #lovenoodles #wematch #tbt," she penned in the celebratory post, along with a photo of the couple chowing down on some noodles together. Stars — they really are just like us.

Prior to retiring from show biz Dorosh racked up acting credits in "Food for the Gods," "The 4400," and "It Must Be Love." These days, however, Dorosh makes a living in law enforcement, working for the Vancouver Police Department. Hutton told The Creston Valley Advance in 2012 that her hubby's new position was "his dream job." She added, "I think he has a calling for it." But that's not all. Dorosh also moonlights as a martial arts instructor. A jack of all trades, eh?