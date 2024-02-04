Tragic Details About Kobe Bryant's Daughter, Natalia

In January 2020, Kobe Bryant's private helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California, tragically killing him, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, and seven others. While unanswered questions remain about the crash, the basketball legend's family has been trying to heal and move on. That includes his wife, Vanessa Bryant, and their three other daughters, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri Bryant. As Natalia, the eldest, told Teen Vogue in 2021, "He was just like the best girl dad ever," and, not surprisingly, her life hasn't been the same since. However, she's still managed to thrive. Taking to Instagram following their first holiday without Kobe and Gigi, Natalia told followers (via Hola!), they were leaning on each other to get through the pain. "The most important thing is to surround yourself with a small circle of people you trust and to be able to express your feelings with them, when you are sad or not feeling well," she wrote.

It seems to have worked. Since then, Natalia has grown up into a successful young woman. In 2021, she signed with IMG Models and also enrolled at the University of Southern California to study film. In 2023, she interned for Beyoncé's Parkwood Entertainment, and, as she told Town & Country in 2024, she loves balancing fashion with Hollywood. "I think it's fun to have my foot in both worlds," she enthused. "They're both collaborative, and you meet so many different people." Even so, heartbreak remains a palpable part of her everyday life. These are the tragic details about Natalia Bryant.