RHOBH: Weird Things About Crystal Kung Minkoff's Marriage

Fashion designer turned reality star Dorit Kemsley sent shockwaves through the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stratosphere when she called fellow housewife Crystal Kung Minkoff a "child bride" after Crystal supposedly referred to the rest of the cast as "shallow and uneducated." Kemsley added, "While you were busy getting married at 12, the rest of us were building businesses, graduating college, doing things — you know — to educate ourselves," she added.

In true "Housewives" fashion, Minkoff took to social media to respond to the name-calling. In the Instagram post, Minkoff rattled off a list of what she considered the "keys to a successful marriage," along with a throwback photo of her and her hubby, Rob Minkoff, on their wedding day. (Spoiler alert: no child bride to be found.) Crystal's carefully curated list included, "Set aside quality time together," "Express love and appreciation," "Manage conflict constructively," and last but certainly not least, "Buy, don't borrow diamond necklaces for your wife." Shots fired! As you may recall, early on during Season 13, Dorit's husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley, treated Dorit to an anniversary dinner a la "Pretty Woman" complete with a flashy $5 million diamond necklace that PK had procured on loan for his bride to wear the entirety of the evening. How... sweet? But speaking of Crystal's keys to a successful marriage, hers isn't exactly without its quirks. Here's our very own list of weird things about the Minkoffs' marriage.