Is Greg Olsen Married? What We Know About His Wife Kara Dooley

When Greg Olsen and Kara Dooley tied the knot in March 2009, they couldn't have predicted the lesson in resilience they would get in a few years. As a former tight end, Olsen thought he knew a lot about strength. But in October 2012, he and Dooley redefined their understanding of strength. Just two days after welcoming twin son and daughter, Olsen and Dooley watched their boy, T.J., be wheeled away to undergo open-heart surgery.

By the time he was 8 months, T.J., who was born with a congenital heart defect known as hypoplastic left heart syndrome, had had his chest cut open twice. "I wish I was as tough as him ... What he's gone through in his first eight months of life is more than any of us have gone through in a lifetime" Olsen told the NFL in June 2013. T.J. continued to surprise everyone around him. "Even the doctors and nurses say, 'This is a hypoplast [baby]? ... He's just truly a miracle in every way, shape, and form. He just truly amazes us every day," Dooley said.

After T.J.'s diagnosis, Olsen and Dooley co-founded The Heartest Yard, a nonprofit that raises money to help families cover in-home care. "These were needs that not only were critical to his day-to-day, but critical to his development, preparing to go back into surgery," he told ESPN. Through it all, Olsen and Dooley had each other to lean on. But that's something they had been doing for a long time.