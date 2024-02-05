Inside Jonah Hill's Dramatic Weight Loss

Jonah Hill burst onto the Hollywood scene in the 2000s and quickly ascended to become one of Tinseltown's go-to comedic talents. Growing up showbiz-adjacent in Los Angeles, aspiring filmmaker Hill turned to acting after being discovered by his friend's dad, Dustin Hoffman. After his debut role in the 2004 film "I Heart Huckabees," Hill scored parts in movies featuring funny people like Adam Sandler, Steve Carell, and Seth Rogen. But Hill only became a true comedy phenomenon with his star turn in 2007's "Superbad." He was soon headlining films like "Cyrus" and "Get Him to the Greek," but despite his success, Hill was fighting some serious insecurities about being perceived as fat and unattractive.

Wanting to move away from being the loud, brash "Superbad" guy, Hill pivoted to dramatic roles in the early 2010s, and, along with changing up his roles, he also changed his body. He dropped weight when he scored a role in the 2011 "Moneyball" and gained an Oscar nomination in the process. However, while Hill was embracing health and fitness, his changing body remained the topic of public speculation and the butt of Hollywood jokes. Hill's weight has fluctuated over the years, and as he's aged, he's gotten honest about how all the scrutiny has affected his self-esteem and mental health. Let's go inside Jonah Hill's dramatic weight loss to really understand the journey that this celebrated actor has been on for years.