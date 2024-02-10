Here's What Madonna's Son Rocco Ritchie Really Does For A Living

Madonna is a legendary singer and pop culture icon with seven Grammys and over a dozen of chart-topping hits to her name. She's also a proud mom of six, welcoming two biological children and four adopted kids over the course of two decades. In 2000, the "Like A Virgin" hitmaker gave birth to her eldest son, Rocco Ritchie, with her ex-husband, British filmmaker Guy Ritchie. Although they seem to get along these days, it's no secret that Madonna and Rocco didn't always have the best relationship, as the two had been famously embroiled in a nasty custody battle after Rocco insisted on living with her father and stepmother in the U.K. In 2016, Madonna surprised her fans when she posted a photo of her with Rocco on her Instagram page, suggesting that they had reconciled following months of estrangement and legal drama. "We Need!" she captioned the since-deleted post, which showed her and Rocco in an embrace, according to NZ Herald.

Since then, Rocco has taken on a career in the spotlight. In 2017, he made his modeling debut in Adidas' athletic-wear collection campaign in collaboration with superstar designer Alexander Wang. In 2021, he also appeared in a "Peaky Blinders"-inspired shoot for The Rake magazine, which referred to the now-23-year-old as the "Scion of Sartorialism" as he posed in a tweed gray suit and other vintage clothing, proving that style indeed runs in his blood. Aside from modeling, Rocco has also pursued a career in the art scene.