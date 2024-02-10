Why Fans Think A$AP Rocky Can't Stand Travis Scott
Speculation arose when A$AP Rocky performed fiery lyrics many fans believed were aimed at Travis Scott. The performance took place in July 2023 as the "Fashion Killa" artist prepared for Rolling Loud. "First you stole my flow, so I stole your b**** / Then you stole my style, I need at least like 10 percent," Rocky rapped in a clip that went viral on X, formerly Twitter. "All due disrespect, I hope you take offense." Fans believed those lines were meant for Scott — as there have been rumors about the two having beef for years. "[B]ruh rocky & Travis beef reignited just before they both drop they albums," one listener tweeted about the clip. "For those confused in the back," another wrote, alongside two photos: one of Rihanna and Rocky and one of the "Umbrella" artist and Scott.
That is part of the supposed tension between the two rappers. Rocky has been officially dating Rihanna since 2020, and the couple have two children together. "She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones." Rocky told GQ when discussing Rihanna in May 2021. "I think when you know, you know. She's the One."
Prior to that relationship, RiRi was romantically linked to Scott in 2015. After the pair collaborated on "B**** Better Have My Money," they were seen cozying up to each other at the time, but that relationship was relatively short-lived. Outside of the Rihanna connection, the beef between Rocky and Scott had been an ongoing rumor for years.
Did Travis Scott copy A$AP Rocky's style?
Fashion sensibilities had been a topic of discussion surrounding A$AP Rocky and Travis Scott, leading to them being confused for one another on multiple occasions. In September 2015, Scott lost his temper on a fan who referred to him as Rocky, captured in a TMZ video. "I'm not f***ing ASAP, b****," he said to the bystander. A couple years later, Rocky had a similar instance in June 2017 when he was surrounded by paparazzi as he signed an autograph for a fan and was called Travis.
Part of the reason these mistakes took place was because both rappers dressed in similar styles. According to Rocky, he "inspired" Scott's penchant for wearing black-colored streetwear fused with high fashion. "When people get inspired, you can't fault them for that," the "F***in' Problems" artist said while appearing on "Ebro in the Morning" in January 2016 (via XXL). Rocky said he was fine with Scott sporting similar outfits. "You're hearing it from me, let shorty rock. And let the people decide if he a biter or if he authentic," Rocky added. A couple days later, the rumors of their beef appeared to be put to rest as Scott uploaded a photo to Instagram of the pair on a plane together.
Despite the signs of no friction between the rappers, fans still believed there was beef. Rocky tried to dispel those reports, but the topic of their fashion overlap reignited.
The two rappers tried to squash the beef
Travis Scott showed his support for A$AP Rocky during a show in London in July 2019. Rocky had just been detained by authorities in Sweden over an assault charge, and the "Sicko Mode" artist shouted "Free Rocky" during his performance, as was captured in a clip shared on X. In case that was not evidence enough that the rappers were on good terms, a couple months later, Rocky cleared the air. "THAT ME N TRAVIS BEEF S*** SO PLAYED OUT , LET IT GO," he tweeted in October 2019. That declaration from the "A$AP Forever" artist put a rest to the beef rumors for quite some time. Of course, this was before he was officially dating Scott's ex, Rihanna.
While appearing on an episode of the "Drink Champs" podcast in May 2022, Rocky was once again asked about how he felt seeing Scott dress so similarly to him. "I saw that he was inspired and s*** like that, but that's what we in it for," Rocky responded. "Imitation is the best form of flattery. If people wasn't trying to imitate you, then you're doing something wrong," he added.
Rocky was seemingly diplomatic about sharing fashion sensibilities with Scott, but some fans were still convinced around that time that the two were at odds. "[A]sap rocky and travis scott could make the most beautiful music, i wish they squashed their beef and just gave the people what they want," a fan tweeted in May 2022.