Why Fans Think A$AP Rocky Can't Stand Travis Scott

Speculation arose when A$AP Rocky performed fiery lyrics many fans believed were aimed at Travis Scott. The performance took place in July 2023 as the "Fashion Killa" artist prepared for Rolling Loud. "First you stole my flow, so I stole your b**** / Then you stole my style, I need at least like 10 percent," Rocky rapped in a clip that went viral on X, formerly Twitter. "All due disrespect, I hope you take offense." Fans believed those lines were meant for Scott — as there have been rumors about the two having beef for years. "[B]ruh rocky & Travis beef reignited just before they both drop they albums," one listener tweeted about the clip. "For those confused in the back," another wrote, alongside two photos: one of Rihanna and Rocky and one of the "Umbrella" artist and Scott.

That is part of the supposed tension between the two rappers. Rocky has been officially dating Rihanna since 2020, and the couple have two children together. "She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones." Rocky told GQ when discussing Rihanna in May 2021. "I think when you know, you know. She's the One."

Prior to that relationship, RiRi was romantically linked to Scott in 2015. After the pair collaborated on "B**** Better Have My Money," they were seen cozying up to each other at the time, but that relationship was relatively short-lived. Outside of the Rihanna connection, the beef between Rocky and Scott had been an ongoing rumor for years.