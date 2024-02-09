Michigan Wolverines Coach Jim Harbaugh And His Second Wife Have Quite The Age Gap

Jim Harbaugh has been married to his wife, Sarah Harbaugh, since 2008, and she has moved around with the accomplished college coach as he went from priming Stanford to the University of Michigan. The pair first met in 2006 in the parking lot of a PF Chang's in Las Vegas — Jim was visiting for a convention. Sarah was not immediately sold on dating the then-Stanford coach. "When he first started talking to her, she wouldn't talk to him. And he chased her and chased her," her brother, Marty Feuerborn, recalled to KCTV Kansas City in 2013. "And to this day, Sarah says if he wouldn't have done that this wouldn't be here," the brother added.

A couple years after the interview with Sarah's brother, Jim recalled to HBO's "Real Sports" in 2015 about the first time he met his future wife. "She gave me her phone number. I didn't believe her at first. I thought it was one of those fake numbers," the former Michigan Wolverines coach said. Jim added that it took about nine attempts to call Sarah until he finally got through, and they made plans to meet up.

A couple of years later, the couple tied the knot and have been together ever since. That said, Jim and his wife have a somewhat uncomfortable age gap — Jim is 14 years older than his wife — but the two have made it work and have welcomed four children together. Their marriage has been a success, but Sarah has openly criticized one aspect of her husband.