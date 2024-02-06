Toby Keith, Country Music Legend, Dead At 62

Toby Keith, the renowned country music hitmaker famous for tracks like "Red Solo Cup" and "Should've Been A Cowboy," has died at the age of 62. The singer's family revealed on his official website that he passed away on February 5th, 2024, surrounded by his loved ones. "Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time," their statement read.

Keith announced he was living with stomach cancer in a statement shared on social media in June 2022. "I've spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good," he wrote. The singer expressed his intention to spend time with his family but also added that he expected to see his fans "sooner than later." The singer is survived by his wife, Tricia Lucus, and their three adult children, Shelley, Krystal, and Stelen. He also leaves behind his mother and two siblings.

Keith released his self-titled debut album in 1993, with his first single, "Should've Been a Cowboy," swiftly climbing to the top of the country music charts in the United States and Canada. The track emerged as one of the most-played country songs of the '90s, and together with subsequent releases, solidified Keith's position as one of the genre's leading stars.

