The Real Story Of Ray Rice

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse.

At his peak as a Baltimore Ravens running back, Ray Rice was a fan magnet due to his prowess on the field. Rice made history in the Ravens' books as the second-best rushing leader of all time, coming in behind Jamal Lewis, and was named to the Pro Bowl three times. He was the eighth most bankable football player, per Forbes. According to the publication, Rice raked in $1.6 million through brand partnerships in 2013 and had a humongous eight-figure paycheck.

Off the field, Rice was an active community participant. He spearheaded the "Ray of Hope" event in Maryland in November 2013, where he cautioned against bullying. "It starts with a vision, and what I need you to do is take our vision that we're building of stopping bullying everywhere," Rice told the audience (via CBS). Hardly three months slipped by before Rice went against his own words. A domestic violence incident not only put a stain on his well-intentioned message but also brought down his entire NFL career.