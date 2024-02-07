The Real Story Of Ray Rice
The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse.
At his peak as a Baltimore Ravens running back, Ray Rice was a fan magnet due to his prowess on the field. Rice made history in the Ravens' books as the second-best rushing leader of all time, coming in behind Jamal Lewis, and was named to the Pro Bowl three times. He was the eighth most bankable football player, per Forbes. According to the publication, Rice raked in $1.6 million through brand partnerships in 2013 and had a humongous eight-figure paycheck.
Off the field, Rice was an active community participant. He spearheaded the "Ray of Hope" event in Maryland in November 2013, where he cautioned against bullying. "It starts with a vision, and what I need you to do is take our vision that we're building of stopping bullying everywhere," Rice told the audience (via CBS). Hardly three months slipped by before Rice went against his own words. A domestic violence incident not only put a stain on his well-intentioned message but also brought down his entire NFL career.
He was a star running back in high school and college
In high school in the early 2000s, Ray Rice already had a promising future in football. In 2003, Rice and ex-Jacksonville Jaguars safety Courtney Greene led the football team at New Rochelle High School to a 32-6 win against Webster Schroeder, which earned them a Class AA state championship. New Rochelle's Huguenots would take nine years to secure another state title. Rice summed up his high school experience in an interview with WJZ, saying [1:43], "You can only be 'the man' for a moment. Over my career [in] high school, I was 'the man.'"
Rice attended Rutgers–New Brunswick afterward, where he was a formidable rusher. He rushed for 4,926 yards with the Scarlet Knights and broke Rutgers' Hall of Famer Terrell Willis' record, but it wasn't his spectacular display on the field that kept him going. "None of my individual stats mean that much," the multiple-time All-American honoree said then (via the Seattle Post-Intelligencer). "To do it here at Rutgers and have everyone supporting you is great."
The Baltimore Ravens drafted Ray Rice in 2008
In 2008, Ray Rice was one of the Baltimore Ravens' second-round picks. "The Baltimore Ravens are getting a tremendous player and person in Ray Rice," Scarlet Knights' head coach Greg Schiano said at the time. "Ray proved at the college level that he was one of the elite players in the nation and I think he will have an outstanding NFL career as well." True to Schiano's prediction, Rice brought his A-game to the Ravens. According to the team's then-General Manager, Ozzie Newsome, who spoke to CBS when Rice's contract was extended for another five years in July 2012, Rice was instrumental in winning two AFC championships and had a noticeable sense of authority in the locker room.
The following year, Rice ran for 59 yards and caught four passes for 19 yards when the Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers to clinch their second Super Bowl victory. Later, in 2013, the then-defending champions failed to make the playoffs. During that season, Rice played with a hip injury but stayed hopeful about the next one. "My resume speaks for itself. I'm not going to let one year put up what my future is going to be," Rice told Fox Sports of the setback." I got a lot of game left in me, and I'm already gearing towards next year."
Ray Rice and his fiancée were reportedly arrested in February 2014
On February 15, 2014, Ray Rice and his fiancée Janay Palmer were reportedly apprehended and charged with simple assault following a public argument at the Revel Casino in Atlantic City. The Ravens released a statement to the press, "We are aware of the Friday night situation with Ray Rice and his fiancée. We have spoken with Ray, and know that they returned home together after being detained," per CBS.
A few days later, TMZ released footage of Rice supposedly moving Palmer, who seemed to have passed out, from an elevator. Palmer eventually came to and sat on her knees as Rice walked in the opposite direction after a third party intervened. A little over a month later, Rice was indicted on a third-degree aggravated assault charge (via ESPN). He faced up to five years of prison and a $15,000 fine.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
He married Janay Palmer
A day after Ray Rice was formally charged with third-degree aggravated assault, he and Janay Palmer walked down the aisle. According to The Daily Mail, Rice and Palmer's nuptials were way ahead of their scheduled summer date. The wedding was an elite athlete affair attended by the then-Philadelphia Eagles player Cary Williams, cornerback Corey Graham, who played for the Buffalo Bills, and Ravens' own Torrey Smith and Josh Bynes.
"Wedding day flow!" Bynes captioned a picture of the couple's big day. "As my boy Ray Rice and Janay unite in marriage!!" More photos were posted by Smith and Williams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bobby Rainey.
Smith, a Ravens wide receiver then, later told The Baltimore Sun at a charity game, "Everyone knows that we're tight. I'm tight with Ray, I'm tight with Janay. He is like a brother to me and she's like a sister to me and my wife as well." He mentioned that he'd passed the couple's home, and they were doing well. "I'm there to support them no matter what happens, and that's both of them. I wish them the best and they are making themselves better," he concluded.
Ray Rice reportedly declined a plea deal
On May 1, 2014, Ray Rice was reportedly arraigned in court. He showed up in the company of his wife, Janay Rice. According to The Baltimore Sun's former legal analyst Justin Fenton, who was present at the arraignment, Rice rejected a plea deal (via CBS). The terms of his plea agreement were that he would accept blame in exchange for no time in prison and additionally take anger management classes. [1:33] "What they have in New Jersey for first-time offenders is a diversionary program where he (Rice) wouldn't have a probation on his record," Fenton explained.
Later that month, ESPN reported that Rice had entered a one-year pretrial diversion program, which meant the charges against him would be dismissed upon completion. On May 23, 2014, Rice addressed the press for the first time since the life-changing incident. Janay was by his side. He said they had worked out their differences behind the scenes with the help of a counselor. [9:31] "It was a lot of tears shed but me and Janay can truly say that, you know, we're in a better place. And we just hopefully all one day gain back everyone's trust to let y'all know that, you know, we're still the same people, and I'm still the same person."
He was given a two-game suspension by the NFL
The NFL suspended Ray Rice for two games in line with its personal conduct policy in July 2014. Rice's paycheck for a third game would also be withheld. According to a report by the league, Rice was penalized on condition that he would stay up-to-date with the pretrial diversion program.
"You will be expected to continue to take advantage of the counseling and other professional services you identified during our meeting," a statement to the running back from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell read."As you noted, this additional assistance has been of significant benefit to you and your wife, and it should remain a part of your practice as appropriate." Goodell further stated that he believed Rice was genuinely remorseful and had no doubts about his intention to proceed with his career and relationship in a fit way. His behavior from then on, Goodell wrote, would be under scrutiny.
Longer video footage of the couple's altercation was made public
In September 2014, TMZ released a longer video that showed the alleged altercation between Ray Rice and Janay Palmer. Five seconds in, Rice appeared to be waiting for Palmer, who was walking in his direction. The latter hit Rice in the face on her way to an elevator. Rice followed Palmer, and the elevator doors had barely closed when she struck him again. This time, Rice retaliated with a blow that knocked Palmer out. The rest of the clip was similar to what TMZ released in February 2014.
According to a report by The New Yorker, TMZ coughed up a figure in the neighborhood of $90,000 to obtain the soundless footage and had allegedly paid $15,000 for the first clip. The publication claimed that the computer from which the recording had come was identified, but the individual who had used a phone to capture it remained untraced. The Associated Press later claimed to have gotten hold of sound from a more lengthy clip in which Rice and Palmer were yelling unprintables at each other.
Ray Rice was dropped by the Ravens and suspended indefinitely
Ray Rice would have made a comeback into the league in time for a game against the Cleveland Browns after his first suspension, but he was ultimately dropped by the Ravens and suspended for good by the NFL. Per ESPN, a letter addressed to Rice by the league indicated that it had decided based on the second video footage released by TMZ. "This video shows a starkly different sequence of events from what you and your representatives stated when we met on June 16," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reportedly wrote. "Based on this new information, I have concluded that the discipline imposed upon you in July was insufficient under all the circumstances and have determined instead to impose an indefinite suspension."
In a conversation with "CBS Mornings," Goodell insisted that the NFL did not have a look at the incriminating video footage before TMZ's explosive release. He further explained that the tape had been deemed unattainable despite several requests to have it. Goodell's claim was countered by The Associated Press, which reported that an NFL executive was given the recording months prior. In a since-deleted post, Janay Rice released a statement that read in part, "To make us relive a moment in our lives that we regret everyday is a horrible thing. To take something away from the man I love that he has worked his ass for all his life just to gain ratings is a [sic] horrific."
He lost endorsement deals
After the release of footage of Ray Rice striking Janay Palmer in September 2014, it was reported that Nike had cut ties with the athlete. Additionally, per ESPN, Rice would no longer be part of "Madden NFL 15," an EA Sports video game based on the league. Rice also lost his sponsorship deal with VertiMax, a performance equipment company with which he had previously worked, to donate a sports training system at Nazareth Area High School through the "Ray of Hope" initiative. "After internal discussion about the events that transpired, we determined that a future relationship with Ray did not align with our goals as a company," VertiMax CEO Michael Wehrell declared, despite choosing to stand by Rice when other brands had pulled away early on.
In his May 2014 press conference, Rice said of companies that chose to part ways with him, [5:59] "I know many of my supporters, sponsors, who have, you know, acted as so to not want to be, you know, in partnership with me, you know, that's my fault ... I take full responsibility for that."
He was reinstated after an appeal
In his conversation with "CBS Mornings," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell revealed that the details he'd earlier been given about the events between Ray Rice and Janay Palmer were unclear. " When we met with Ray Rice and his representatives, it was ambiguous about what actually happened," Goodell said. According to ESPN, Rice accurately recounted what happened that night in a June 2014 disciplinary meeting. Four sources backed his confession, but one person, who was allegedly privy to the details, said that according to Rice's testimony, he "slapped" Palmer.
Rice went on to appeal his suspension. In a November 2014 hearing, Goodell was called to the stand. His testimony went past the two-hour mark, per USA Today. Following the two-day arbitration process, Rice was reinstated by the league. "I made an inexcusable mistake and accept full responsibility for my actions," he said in a statement to the press, as CNN reported."I am thankful that there was a proper appeals process in place to address this issue."
Ray Rice's NFL career came to an end
In March 2015, Ray Rice reportedly entered a $1.5 million settlement with the Baltimore Ravens, which was only a fraction of the $3.8 million he asked for, per The Baltimore Sun (via ESPN). Earlier in the year, Rice had received a $1 million offer from a fantasy football website to represent the brand. In a May 2015 Men's Journal feature, Rice mentioned that he was gearing up to return to the league. "I'm ready to give it another shot," the running back said, adding that if no teams reached out, he would begin a career as a trainer. Although it was reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers may have been eyeing Rice, his NFL career had reached the end of the road. At that time, at least 13 NFL players — including Dallas Cowboys defensive end Greg Hardy — had made comebacks after domestic violence-related incidents, per Men's Journal.
When Sports Illustrated caught up with Rice in 2016, he was a part-time coach at his former high school and hoped to return to school. "I have to go back to college and finish my degree," Rice told the outlet. " My wife has a degree. She's a finisher. I have to give the same message to my kids."
He launched a not-for-profit organization
Ray Rice pledged that if he were signed by an NFL team in 2016, his entire earnings would go toward charities catering to domestic violence victims. "Me donating my salary is something that'll be from the heart for me. I only want to play football so I can end it the right way for my kids and for the people that really believed in me," he told USA Today. "But I know there's a lot of people affected by domestic violence, and every dollar helps. It's raising awareness."
While no NFL teams took up Rice's offer, he later began a community-centered nonprofit organization, Pipeline 2 Prosperity, which promotes an active lifestyle amongst youth. Speaking to CC & A Strategic Media [11:12], Rice said the initiative was inspired by the wave of sluggishness during the COVID-19 pandemic. "I seen what it [the pandemic] was doing to my own kids, right? And I seen a lot of my youth in New York getting in trouble," He explained. The organization's name, he said, was borrowed from the phrase "Pipeline to Prison" and intended to have a positive impact. "We looked at the numbers on kids that go through adversity, growing up in single-parent households, you know, and the numbers are there. They're more likely on a pipeline to prison," Rice shared.
He was honored by the Baltimore Ravens
In December 2023, nearly a decade after Ray Rice's career with the Ravens ended, the team honored him individually as a "Legend of the Game" before a match against the Miami Dolphins. Rice made his way onto the field with his children in tow, flexed his muscles, and waved as the crowd cheered. Rice told CBS, "This was like winning the Super Bowl for me ... I appreciate the celebration of 'Look at where we are now.'"
The Ravens' tribute was met with mixed reactions from fans of the game. "It's like he served close to a 10 yr sentence and then exonerated by the Ravens...without asking for public opinion who at the end of the day is most important. That's a slap in the face..shame on you Ravens owners," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another user on the social media platform had a different opinion: "'On the field' he is a legend and everyone makes mistakes. He took responsibility for it. I am fine with it." It wasn't the first time the Ravens had acknowledged Rice since his departure. In 2018, Rice was hailed alongside other players in the 2008 line-up at a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.