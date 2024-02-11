Thriller Music Video Star Ola Ray Looks Unrecognizable 40 Years Later

The iconic "Thriller" music video, directed by famed filmmaker John Landis, didn't just set the bar with its cinematic flair — it also broke the bank as the most expensive music video production of its time, clocking in at a cool $500,000.Clocking in at nearly 14 minutes, the horror-themed mini-movie was inspired by Landis' horror-comedy classic "An American Werewolf in London." It starred Jackson and newcomer Ola Ray, a fresh-faced beauty with wide eyes who played both a 1950s girl and Jackson's modern-day date who found herself in the middle of a terrifying dance of the undead. Not only did "Thriller" play in heavy motion on MTV back in the day, but it went on to log more than 949 million views on YouTube. All of which put a lot of eyes on Ray, who alternated between a leopard-printed denim and 1950s ponytail and hairbow for her scenes in the iconic clip.

Until that pivotal moment, Ray worked as a model and actress, appearing in campaigns for Johnson and Johnson, McDonald's, Leggs Pantyhose, and Kentucky Fried Chicken. She also posed as Playboy Magazine's June 1980 Playmate of the Month, which was in stark conflict with Jackson's conservative Jehovah's Witness lifestyle. In an interview with Newsweek, Ray said Jackson was okay with her Playboy past. "I think John had seen my issue and that's how he chose me," she told the outlet. "He had already seen me in Playboy and that's why he decided to call me for the interview." After "Thriller" was released, Ray became one of the most recognized faces of the early MTV era.