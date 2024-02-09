The Untold Truth Of Jessica Tarlov

It could be argued that Jessica Tarlov has one of the most challenging jobs in television. Not only does the proud Democrat regularly have to spend a considerable amount of time in the same studio as Greg Gutfeld, but she also has to single-handedly battle several other Republicans on camera at the same time. The New Yorker has made a name for herself as one of the few liberal voices on America's most conservative channel, Fox News.

Tarlov has appeared on the likes of "Hannity," "Your World with Neil Cavuto," and most recently "The Five," where she and Harold Ford Jr. take turns offering the lone Democratic perspective. But what else do we know about the London School of Economics and political science graduate who appears to be something of a glutton for punishment? From showbiz fathers and pandemic relationships to fashion choices and political ambitions, there's a lot even Tarlov's biggest fans might not know about her.