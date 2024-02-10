Red Flags In Matthew Stafford's Marriage

Kelly and Matthew Stafford's love story began nearly two decades ago when the pair first fell in love at the University of Georgia. Kelly was a cheerleader while Matthew played quarterback, making their storybook romance something out of a Taylor Swift song. Their whirlwind love affair took the college sweethearts across the nation, from the Peach State up north to Detroit after the NFL player was signed with the Detroit Lions. An Atlanta wedding, four daughters, and a trade to the Los Angeles Rams later, the pair are still going strong to this day.

The couple haven't had a seamless relationship in the spotlight, however, and have weathered several challenges amid Matthew's intense career. Kelly underwent a 12-hour procedure to remove a brain tumor in 2019, making a full recovery weeks later. She also opened up about her struggles to conceive a child throughout their marriage, and the pair's decision to undergo IVF. Their trials and tribulations seemed to all be worth it a few years later, however, when the pair came together to celebrate Matthew and his 2022 Super Bowl win with the Rams.

A career in the NFL means learning to dodge a fair share of controversy, and Kelly and Matthew Stafford are no strangers to a few of their own. Kelly is known for speaking her mind, and the couple have made headlines several times on behalf of comments she's made to the press. Could there be cracks in this picture-perfect romance? We're breaking down the red flags in Matthew Stafford's marriage.