The Lesser-Known Truth Of Toby Keith

Country music fans are mourning the loss of Toby Keith, who died on February 5, 2024, at age 62, after a long battle with stomach cancer. During a music career spanning four decades, the singer-songwriter charted more than 60 singles, ranging from his 1993 breakout, "Should've Been a Cowboy," to classic hits such as "Red Solo Cup," and "As Good As I Once Was." During those years, Keith carved out his own unique niche in country music while also becoming one of the genre's most successful artists; at one point, he amassed a net worth estimated at a cool half-billion dollars.

Keith was also a top concert draw, an entrepreneur, and a philanthropist, mounting a benefit concert to fund relief efforts after a devastating tornado in his home state of Oklahoma. He also served Oklahomans through his namesake foundation, which launched the OK Kids Corral for children undergoing treatment for cancer. Just months before his death, Keith was asked to identify which aspect of his career he felt most proud of. "My songwriting," he told E! News. "Those years of pounding those songs out there and remembering where you were when each one was conceived and all that, it's amazing."

As fans fondly remember this multitalented artist, we're looking at all the things that may have been forgotten over the years. Keith's rich life didn't just include music, but also sports, politics, business, and strong Oklahoma roots.