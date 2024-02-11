May December: Here's What Mary Kay Letourneau's Real-Life Ex Vili Fualaau Is Doing Today

This article includes mentions of sexual abuse.

Vili Fualaau and Mary Kay Letourneau made headlines in the 1990s because of their controversial student-teacher sexual relationship, and are in the news again because of the film "May December." Fualaau spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about his disdain for the film, which was inspired by but not based on his relationship with Letourneau.

"I'm still alive and well," Fualaau told the outlet. "If they had reached out to me, we could have worked together on a masterpiece. Instead, they chose to do a ripoff of my original story. I'm offended by the entire project and the lack of respect given to me — who lived through a real story and is still living it." According to People, Letourneau and Fualaau had two children by the time Fualaau was 15. The outlet also noted that they married in 2005 after Letourneau was out of prison for child rape, but separated in 2017 and finalized their divorce in 2019.

Although they were no longer together, Fualaau was by Letourneau's side when she died of cancer In 2020, per The Hollywood Reporter. Now that Fualaau is speaking out against the "May December" film, folks are wondering what he's been up to.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).