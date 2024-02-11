May December: Here's What Mary Kay Letourneau's Real-Life Ex Vili Fualaau Is Doing Today
This article includes mentions of sexual abuse.
Vili Fualaau and Mary Kay Letourneau made headlines in the 1990s because of their controversial student-teacher sexual relationship, and are in the news again because of the film "May December." Fualaau spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about his disdain for the film, which was inspired by but not based on his relationship with Letourneau.
"I'm still alive and well," Fualaau told the outlet. "If they had reached out to me, we could have worked together on a masterpiece. Instead, they chose to do a ripoff of my original story. I'm offended by the entire project and the lack of respect given to me — who lived through a real story and is still living it." According to People, Letourneau and Fualaau had two children by the time Fualaau was 15. The outlet also noted that they married in 2005 after Letourneau was out of prison for child rape, but separated in 2017 and finalized their divorce in 2019.
Although they were no longer together, Fualaau was by Letourneau's side when she died of cancer In 2020, per The Hollywood Reporter. Now that Fualaau is speaking out against the "May December" film, folks are wondering what he's been up to.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
He became a father again
In November 2022, Vili Fualaau welcomed a third child into his family. His newest daughter, Sophia, has a significant age gap to his older daughters Audrey and Georgia, who he had with Mary Kay Letourneau, per People. At the time of Sophia's birth, Audrey was 25, and Georgia was 24.
Big sister Georgia shared a photo of baby Sophia still at the hospital on a private Instagram post. "Hi Sophia, I'm your big sister! You're so beautiful, I can't wait to watch you grow. I'll be right here by your side no matter what ! I love you" (via People). The identity of Fualaau's partner and mother of Sophia is not publicly known.
Because Fualaau was so young when he became a dad, he wasn't very strict with Audrey and Georgia, the girls told Australia's "Sunday Night" show (via People). "He definitely feels like a young dad now that I'm at that adult age to where I can go to a bar," Audrey told the show. "He's like a 'friend dad.'"
He became a grandfather at 40
In January 2024, Vili Fualaau's oldest daughter Georgia made her dad a grandfather at 40, per the New York Daily News. A source told the outlet that the baby had come earlier in the month. According to People, Georgia had her baby with her boyfriend of six years.
Middle daughter Audrey posted an adorable snap on Instagram of her kissing her sister's belly at her baby shower, gushing about how she couldn't wait to meet the baby boy. While she was pregnant, Georgia spoke to People about how incredibly supportive her father and sister were throughout her pregnancy.
"They have been with me at almost every appointment, and they have just been my rocks," Georgia told the outlet. She even mentioned that dad Vili was gifting her things her baby sister was outgrowing. "I just know that he's going to be the greatest grandfather ever," Georgia added. She also commented on how her late mother, Mary Kay Letourneau, would have taken the news. "I think maybe at first it would be kind of shocking, because I am her baby, but after that, she'd be the most excited grandmother-to-be."