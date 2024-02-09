All The Hints Beyonce Will Appear In A 2024 Super Bowl Commercial

A buzz starts among Beyoncé fans whenever there is a chance the singer will release new content. As the 2024 Super Bowl approaches, members of the Beyhive have been convinced that she would appear in a commercial during the sporting event. Of course Beyoncé is no stranger to the Super Bowl as she headlined the halftime show in 2013, and made a guest appearance in 2016.

On February 7, just days before the big game, Verizon sent Beyoncé fans in a tizzy when they aired a teaser for their TV spot starring comedian Tony Hale. In the clip, Hale is seen squeezing a giant batch of lemons. Keen-eared viewers noticed the ad closed with a tiny blip of Beyoncé's "My House" track. That led them to believe seeing the "Arrested Development" star squeeze lemons was a nod to the singer's "Lemonade" visual album. "Verizon. Stop playing with me. This got Beyoncé Giselle written all over it," one fan replied on Instagram. "Beyhive get up," another responded.

Days later, Verizon appeared to all-but-confirm the notion that Beyoncé would be appearing in their Super Bowl commercial. Another teaser was released, and this time it featured Hale with a giant glimmering horse which resembled the one on the cover of Beyoncé's "Renaissance" album. "Is that.. RENEIGH? she working part time after the renaissance," one fan quipped. "Y'all better have not pulled out the horse for no reason," another demanded. This led others to believe Beyoncé could be involved in more than just a commercial at Super Bowl LVIII.