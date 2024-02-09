All The Hints Beyonce Will Appear In A 2024 Super Bowl Commercial
A buzz starts among Beyoncé fans whenever there is a chance the singer will release new content. As the 2024 Super Bowl approaches, members of the Beyhive have been convinced that she would appear in a commercial during the sporting event. Of course Beyoncé is no stranger to the Super Bowl as she headlined the halftime show in 2013, and made a guest appearance in 2016.
On February 7, just days before the big game, Verizon sent Beyoncé fans in a tizzy when they aired a teaser for their TV spot starring comedian Tony Hale. In the clip, Hale is seen squeezing a giant batch of lemons. Keen-eared viewers noticed the ad closed with a tiny blip of Beyoncé's "My House" track. That led them to believe seeing the "Arrested Development" star squeeze lemons was a nod to the singer's "Lemonade" visual album. "Verizon. Stop playing with me. This got Beyoncé Giselle written all over it," one fan replied on Instagram. "Beyhive get up," another responded.
Days later, Verizon appeared to all-but-confirm the notion that Beyoncé would be appearing in their Super Bowl commercial. Another teaser was released, and this time it featured Hale with a giant glimmering horse which resembled the one on the cover of Beyoncé's "Renaissance" album. "Is that.. RENEIGH? she working part time after the renaissance," one fan quipped. "Y'all better have not pulled out the horse for no reason," another demanded. This led others to believe Beyoncé could be involved in more than just a commercial at Super Bowl LVIII.
Would Beyoncé steal the halftime show?
Usher had been tapped to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, and just days before performing he confirmed there would be a few surprises when he took the stage. "It will definitely be an event," the "U Don't Have To Call" singer told ET on February 7. "There are special guests. And I've considered new songs," he added.
Hearing about the special guests, combined with Verizon's teasers hinting at Beyoncé's involvement in their Super Bowl commercial, had fans believing that the "Crazy In Love" singer would also be performing at the big game. "Beyonce and usher on the stage!" one Instagram user commented on Verizon's first commercial teaser. "The crowd when usher brings out beyoncé at the superbowl" another person wrote on X, formerly Twitter, alongside an excited reaction gif. The prospect of Beyoncé as a special guest, however, left some Usher fans uneasy. "I love Beyoncé but I don't want her to perform at the Super Bowl with Usher. He doesn't need help," one X user tweeted.
The concerns from Usher fans were not unwarranted. In 2016, the "Single Ladies" artist came out as a guest for Super Bowl 50 during Coldplay's performance and stole the show. "Literally everyone forgot Coldplay was the headliner," an X user wrote while reflecting on Beyoncé's iconic guest appearance. Beyoncé even managed to make a political statement during that special guest performance, as she certainly knows how to make an impression during the Super Bowl.