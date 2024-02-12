What Flo From Progressive Really Did For A Living Before Her TV Fame

Flo from Progressive is a television icon, but the woman behind her was relativity unknown for most of her career. When Stephanie Courtney first starred in the Progressive commercials in 2008, she was a month shy of her 38th birthday. But to get to that point, Courtney had to display a lot of perseverance. Courtney originally aspired to be a Broadway actor, a dream she carried since she was a girl. "I had a very normal childhood other than the fact that I was in plays all the time," she penned in a 2015 Cosmopolitan essay.

Her native Stony Point, New York, is home to "the gutsiest little theater", Penguin Rep, which inspired Courtney to pursue acting as a career. "I auditioned for a scholarship [at the theater] and I didn't get it, but I remember I still wanted to do this. Nothing could knock me down too hard to dissuade me," she wrote. But the path wasn't clear, especially because her father was dead-set on sending her to college. So she did. In 1992, Courtney graduated with an English degree from Binghamton University.

That didn't mean she abandoned her dreams. "I was never tortured over whether I wanted to become an actor," Courtney told Binghamton University Magazine in 2009. "There was never another option in my mind." One of her college professors encouraged her to enroll at New York's Neighborhood Playhouse to hone her improv skills. Courtney fell in love — but realized she was going to find ways to support herself.