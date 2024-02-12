Why Does Usher Wear Gloves? It's A Mystery To Us, Too

Many musicians have a signature accessory — Ariana Grande has her ponytail, Taylor Swift has her red lip, and Michael Jackson had that one sequined glove. Now, that particular part of the King of Pop's legacy seemingly lives on, in its own way, with Usher. The Super Bowl LVIII headliner rocked them on the world's biggest stage on February 11, leaving many to wonder what's up with his years-long affinity with gloves. He was also recently spotted sporting them during several public appearances, including his interview with Billboard magazine.

It remains unclear whether this is done for health reasons — a skin condition, perhaps, or a severe case of mysophobia — or if it's just to mark a new Usher era. One thing's for certain, though: It's a look we're all eager for him to confess about. At least he's consistent! And while his halftime performance — particularly his reunions with Alicia Keys, Ludacris, and Lil Jon — lit up social media in the middle of the big game, many fans remained transfixed by his hands.