What's The 'Drake Curse'? The Rapper's Sporting Bets Always End In Disaster

Drake may not be in attendance at Super Bowl VLIII, but he's already having an impact there. After the rapper shared a photo to his Instagram declaring that he was betting 1.5 million on the Kansas City Chiefs for a win, fans began talking about the phenomenon infamous Drake curse. But what exactly is this curse, and how might it impact the Chiefs chances of winning?

Basically, the superstition states that whatever team the Canadian rapper publicly supports in a major championship game likely won't take home the win. If you need evidence for that, look to the singer's track record. Many fans believe that the rapper has altered the results of more than 10 different sporting events over the past decade. As for how you can tell whether your team is under threat? According to fans, it's any time the rapper publicly wears a team's jerseys or merch, tweets about his support for a team, or places a bet on a team winning.