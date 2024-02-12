What's The 'Drake Curse'? The Rapper's Sporting Bets Always End In Disaster
Drake may not be in attendance at Super Bowl VLIII, but he's already having an impact there. After the rapper shared a photo to his Instagram declaring that he was betting 1.5 million on the Kansas City Chiefs for a win, fans began talking about the phenomenon infamous Drake curse. But what exactly is this curse, and how might it impact the Chiefs chances of winning?
Basically, the superstition states that whatever team the Canadian rapper publicly supports in a major championship game likely won't take home the win. If you need evidence for that, look to the singer's track record. Many fans believe that the rapper has altered the results of more than 10 different sporting events over the past decade. As for how you can tell whether your team is under threat? According to fans, it's any time the rapper publicly wears a team's jerseys or merch, tweets about his support for a team, or places a bet on a team winning.
The Drake Curse has a history
The Drake curse dates back to 2015, when the rapper first attended tennis star Serena Williams' U.S. Open match against Roberta Vinci. At the time, the tennis superstar was on a winning streak. However, when Drake decided to sit in the stands, the tennis star's streak finally ended, resulting in many superstitious fans laying blame on the rapper.
And it doesn't stop there. Less than a year later, in 2016, the Canadian rapper famously placed a bet on the Golden State Warriors taking home the NBA Finals title. The team was highly anticipated to win against the Cleveland Cavaliers, with a 73-9 season record, but, in the end, lost during a Game 7 match. Then, in 2019, after University of Alabama tweeted a video of Drake showing his support for the college's football team during the playoffs, the Crimson Tide experienced a devastating loss.
Of course, there's clearly no scientific proof that Drake has any cosmic influence on the fate of a game. But if you believe in superstitions, it's probably best to get the rapper to support the other team.