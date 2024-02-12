Who Was Usher's Guitarist During His Super Bowl Halftime Performance?

On Sunday, Usher wowed millions of fans with a medley of his most iconic hits at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show. As expected, the performance included a myriad of iconic guest stars — including the legendary Alicia Keys and southern rapper Ludacris. However, there was another surprise guest that had fans absolutely transfixed — his guitar player, Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter H.E.R. The star made a special appearance performing during the hit song "Superstar," dazzling fans with an impressive solo.