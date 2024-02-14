Here's Why Nicki Minaj's Brother Jelani Maraj Is Behind Bars

The following article discusses sexual assault.

In the aftermath of her older brother's December 2015 arrest, Nicki Minaj was scrutinized over her perceived support of him. Just days after Jelani Maraj was booked, Minaj was criticized for reportedly fronting the $100,000 bond to bail him out of jail. The criticism intensified a few weeks later when Minaj shared a photo featuring Maraj on Instagram on December 30, 2015. "Bowling with my family," she captioned the post in Spanish.

Her fans didn't mince words when expressing how they felt about it. "I understand it's her family but like the others said above this sends the message as if she is okay with what her brother did," one Instagram user commented. Minaj was again in the news when she visited Jelani in jail in November 2017, shortly after he was found guilty, TMZ reported. But by this point, it looked like Minaj's relationship with her brother had stalled. Sources told TMZ that Minaj went as a support person to her mother, Carol Maraj.

In fact, Minaj also wasn't the one who bailed Jelani out. Court documents showed Carol posted bond using money from properties owned by Minaj. Minaj had previously displayed deep affection for Jelani. "I would cross the ocean for u. I would go & bring u the moon. Promise u. For u I will. I love my brother so much man," she captioned an October 2015 Instagram post. But the nature of his crime seems to have changed their dynamics.