Why Meghan Markle's Latest Outing Has Us Thinking Of Her Suits Days

Seeing Meghan Markle's outfit for one of Prince Harry's "Invictus" events is making us nostalgic. Meghan might be a Cali girl, but thanks to her role on "Suits," she had to alter her style to adapt to the show's filming location in chilly Toronto.

It's been over six years since Meghan quit "Suits" and had to make another big wardrobe change from working girl to working royal. Sussexit ensued, and she and Prince Harry have been living their best life in her sunny home state. However, her return to Canada for the Vancouver Whistler 2025 Invictus Games One Year to Go celebration reminds us of that amazing era when she was influencing workplace fashion on-camera and making cozy look chic during her downtime.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had to pack far warmer clothes than they'd been wearing when they headed to Whistler, British Columbia, to meet with the athletes participating in the Invictus Games Winter Training Camp. Meghan and Harry stayed on BC's Vancouver Island right after relinquishing their roles as working royals, so it was actually a homecoming of sorts for both of them. The military veterans and active service members preparing for the 2025 Invictus Games are also getting the opportunity to compete in winter sports for the first time, which made Whistler the ideal location for their training camp. Meghan looked right at home when she and Harry hit the slopes on Valentine's Day, making us want to see more of her snow bunny style.