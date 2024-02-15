Why Meghan Markle's Latest Outing Has Us Thinking Of Her Suits Days
Seeing Meghan Markle's outfit for one of Prince Harry's "Invictus" events is making us nostalgic. Meghan might be a Cali girl, but thanks to her role on "Suits," she had to alter her style to adapt to the show's filming location in chilly Toronto.
It's been over six years since Meghan quit "Suits" and had to make another big wardrobe change from working girl to working royal. Sussexit ensued, and she and Prince Harry have been living their best life in her sunny home state. However, her return to Canada for the Vancouver Whistler 2025 Invictus Games One Year to Go celebration reminds us of that amazing era when she was influencing workplace fashion on-camera and making cozy look chic during her downtime.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had to pack far warmer clothes than they'd been wearing when they headed to Whistler, British Columbia, to meet with the athletes participating in the Invictus Games Winter Training Camp. Meghan and Harry stayed on BC's Vancouver Island right after relinquishing their roles as working royals, so it was actually a homecoming of sorts for both of them. The military veterans and active service members preparing for the 2025 Invictus Games are also getting the opportunity to compete in winter sports for the first time, which made Whistler the ideal location for their training camp. Meghan looked right at home when she and Harry hit the slopes on Valentine's Day, making us want to see more of her snow bunny style.
Meghan Markle wore one of Kate Middleton's favorite boot brands
While trekking through the snow in Whistler, Meghan Markle kept her toes nice and toasty in her Sorel Joan of Arctic boots. The mid-calf boots are waterproof and feature thick faux fur trim. According to the Meghan's Closet Chronicles Instagram account, the Duchess of Sussex's footwear was not new; she's had the boots since her "Suits" days. Page Six observed that her sister-in-law is also a Sorel fan. However, Kate Middleton rocked a shorter ankle-height style during a 2018 trip to Sweden.
Meghan's outfit also included a cream calf-length quilted coat by Calvin Klein, white skinny jeans, an ivory Co sweater, and a black Burberry beanie. The neutral color palette brought to mind the stylish wardrobe of her "Suits" character Rachel Zane, although the paralegal-turned-lawyer looked for similar colors when shopping for pencil skirts and heels, not boots and heavy coats.
When the Invictus Games commence in 2025, we'll surely get to sigh over more of Meghan's expertly put-together winter 'fits. She also has quite the collection of clothing from the event's host country to pull pieces from, with her favorite Canadian designers including John Muscat, president of the LINE brand. "Meghan has a casual, sophisticated look and is always put together, always looking great," Muscat told Harper's Bazaar. "She likes to feel modern and dressed up, but still chic." She certainly nailed her own assignment during her day out on the slopes.