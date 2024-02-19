Where Is Former Vanderpump Rules Star Peter Madrigal Today?

Peter Madrigal has been part of "Vanderpump Rules" since day 1. He was introduced in the debut episode titled "Welcome to SUR" in 2013, and has appeared in a total of 97 episodes of the Bravo reality show, per IMDb. In earlier seasons, Madrigal was part of cast trips and rowdy guys' nights. He even stripped down for a sexy SUR photoshoot alongside Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, and more. He's been seen less in more recent seasons.

Despite his long run on the show, Madrigal has never been a main cast member because there is one thing that sets him apart from his co-stars: he's actually a real manager at SUR, the West Hollywood restaurant co-owned by Lisa Vanderpump that has long served as the centerpiece for the show. That means Madrigal has to be careful about how he is shown on TV. "I kind of avoid everything," he told the "Jamie All Over" podcast in 2022. "The thing is, I'm not going to be able to be managing SUR and involved in drama. That's not good, you know what I mean? There always has to be someone with a level head through all the chaos involved."