What's The Real Meaning Of Greatest Love Story Never Told By Jennifer Lopez?

Jennifer Lopez is adamant that "Greatest Love Story Never Told" is much more than just a tale of two lovers who eventually find their way back to one another. The story (no pun intended) goes that during their first Christmas as husband and wife, Ben gifted Jennifer with a book of all of the couple's correspondence throughout their years of knowing one another. "But he also kind of put our story in there in that book, and we had all these letters, and he's a writer, so he writes long, beautiful, poetic letters," Lopez recalled during an Apple Music interview. And according to Lopez, that's what ultimately inspired "Greatest Love Story Never Told," and the rest of the album as well. "I brought it in there, and that kind of really set the tone for everybody to understand what the mission was like," she revealed.

Alas, Lopez's mode of inspiration hasn't been without criticism. Even Affleck himself pondered on the ironic nature of the song's name. "I did really find the beauty and the poetry and the irony in the fact that it's the greatest love story never told. If you're making a record about it, that seems kind of like telling it," he said in the documentary (via Variety) about realizing Lopez's entire team was using the intimate letters he penned to his wife for inspiration. Ben, blink twice if you need help!