Brad Pitt's Little-Known Family Relation To The Obama Family Explained

Plenty of people would love to say they are related to the Obama family, but only a handful can. And as surprising as it may seem, Brad Pitt is one of them.

Never would you think that Pitt has any relation to the Obama's — come on, that's too powerful of a combo. But it's the truth, and it turns out the Obamas have several famous connections. Former President Barack Obama's family tree includes relations to, ironically, those who oppose his political beliefs, according to The Guardian. From Dick Cheney to both George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush, Obama's family tree is impressive. Obama once poked fun at the revelation that he was related to Cheney, a longtime Republican and former vice president during a 2007 speech according to The Hill. The president joked, "We've been trying to hide that for a long time. You know, everybody's got a black sheep in the family. They do." The Obamas have a lot of famous political figures in their family tree, but where does a movie star like Pitt come into play?

The "Fight Club" actor grew up in Missouri — a long way from Hawaii and Illinois, where Barack and Michelle Obama grew up. How could it be possible that he's related to them in any way? Well, you'd be surprised what decades of family history can reveal and how they can bring new family members to light.