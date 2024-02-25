What Brittany Murphy's Clueless Co-Stars Say She Was Really Like

In 2009, Hollywood was rocked by news of actor Brittany Murphy's death at age 32. Murphy was beloved by many of her fellow actors, and the fact that a coroner later revealed her death could have been prevented only added to the tragedy. "Murphy was planning on seeing a doctor, but she unfortunately passed away before she did," Assistant Chief Ed Winter told People in 2010. "This was a case of a person with pneumonia who was anemic (having a low blood count), who was taking medication when she should've been getting medical treatment."

Upon hearing the news of her death, tributes poured in. "2day the world lost a little piece of sunshine," Murphy's ex-boyfriend Ashton Kutcher tweeted (via Glamour UK), passing along his condolences to her whole family. Jessica Simpson followed suit, calling Murphy "an incredible ray of light to so many people," but it was the tributes from Murphy's "Clueless" co-stars that really stuck out. Alicia Silverstone, who played Cher Horowitz in the film alongside Murphy's Tai Frasier, said she "always felt connected to [Brittany] as we shared a very special experience in our lives together." Silverstone went on to say that despite falling out of touch with Murphy, she "loved working with [her]. She was so talented, so warm, and so sweet."

These sentiments were echoed by many of the other "Clueless" actors, whose tributes to their friend showed how Murphy's death left a hole in their lives.