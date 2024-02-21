What We Know About Mark Wahlberg's Religious Views
Religion can be a touchy subject among celebs, but not with Mark Wahlberg. Throughout the years, "The Departed" actor has been more than willing to talk about his religious views.
Wahlberg did not grow up as an exceptionally religious person and actually got in a lot of trouble as a kid. He dropped out of school at 13, and it wasn't long before he was getting into legal trouble — even being charged with attempted murder. But at this most troubling time in his life, he realized that he needed to be more involved in his faith. "I'm a street kid from Dorchester, Massachusetts. Grew up in St. Greg's and St. William's parishes," He shared with America The Jesuit Review. "Ended up getting into a lot of trouble, incarcerated, tried as an adult at 16, 17." He added, "That was a big wake-up call for me. A lot of people go to God, especially when they get in trouble. When I heard the jail doors close behind me, I started praying right away."
Since then, Wahlberg has been a devout Catholic, even including prayer in his daily routine. Wahlberg revealed to GQ, "I don't meditate, but I pray. I'm always kind of in my own head, so I'm a deep thinker, but meditation, no, not really." Faith has become a huge part of Wahlberg's life, and unlike many celebrities who shy away from the topic, the "Ted" actor is an open book.
Mark Wahlberg's faith is everything to him
Mark Wahlberg rocks his religion loud and proud. In 2023, "The Fighter" actor appeared on the "Today" show during an important day in the Catholic religion. Wahlberg went on the show on Ash Wednesday, which, according to NBC New York, "marks the start of the holy season of Lent, a time for reflection and repentance in preparation for the celebration of Easter." Typically, those in the Catholic faith will attend church to receive ashes on their forehead, as Wahlberg did.
When Wahlberg appeared on the "Today" show, he not only had his ashes on full display but passionately talked about what his religion meant to him. He said, "You know it's [faith] not popular in my industry. But you know I cannot deny my faith. It's important for me to share that with people." The actor added that his faith meant everything to him.
Wahlberg has even credited God and faith for giving him the life he lives now. As we know, the actor had a troubling childhood, but when he began to turn to his religion, his life changed drastically. During an appearance on "Fox and Friends Weekend," he said, "The [faith] part of the discipline has really afforded me all the other wonderful things in my life, my family, my career, being able to turn my life around." Wahlberg is extremely passionate about his religion, and it has even led him to an exciting faith-based project, and no, we're not talking about a movie.
Mark Wahlberg partnered with prayer app
Mark Wahlberg has taken his faith to a new level. The "Ted" actor partnered with Hallow, a prayer app intended to encourage daily prayer in people's lives. The co-founder of the Hallow app, Alex Jones, was inspired by Wahlberg's willingness to talk about his faith. Jones told Fox Business, "I've been really inspired by how open he's been about sharing his faith, his morning routine of prayer. He's given a good chunk of talks about how important his faith has been to him throughout his career." The Hallow app collaboration came about after Wahlberg starred in a faith-based 2022 film titled "Father Stu," which told the story of a boxer turned priest.
During the 2024 Super Bowl, the Hallow app didn't just score a commercial slot; they played it smart by flaunting their ace, Wahlberg. In the ad, the actor says, "God, we take this moment just to give you thanks. We thank you for this time together as a family, as friends, and as a country. Help us lord, especially this lent to grow closer to you. Amen," he continues, "Join us in prayer this lent on Hallow. Stay prayed up."