What We Know About Mark Wahlberg's Religious Views

Religion can be a touchy subject among celebs, but not with Mark Wahlberg. Throughout the years, "The Departed" actor has been more than willing to talk about his religious views.

Wahlberg did not grow up as an exceptionally religious person and actually got in a lot of trouble as a kid. He dropped out of school at 13, and it wasn't long before he was getting into legal trouble — even being charged with attempted murder. But at this most troubling time in his life, he realized that he needed to be more involved in his faith. "I'm a street kid from Dorchester, Massachusetts. Grew up in St. Greg's and St. William's parishes," He shared with America The Jesuit Review. "Ended up getting into a lot of trouble, incarcerated, tried as an adult at 16, 17." He added, "That was a big wake-up call for me. A lot of people go to God, especially when they get in trouble. When I heard the jail doors close behind me, I started praying right away."

Since then, Wahlberg has been a devout Catholic, even including prayer in his daily routine. Wahlberg revealed to GQ, "I don't meditate, but I pray. I'm always kind of in my own head, so I'm a deep thinker, but meditation, no, not really." Faith has become a huge part of Wahlberg's life, and unlike many celebrities who shy away from the topic, the "Ted" actor is an open book.