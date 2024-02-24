What Donald Glover And Maya Erskine's Relationship Is Like In Real-Life

The television show "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" brought actors Donald Glover and Maya Erskine together for the first time. Released in February 2024, this spy dramedy series puts a new spin on the popular 2005 film of the same name. In the latest iteration, Erskine and Glover portray two strangers who become more than friendly when they're hired by a peculiar spy agency. Together, they pose as a married couple that partakes in perilous missions under fake identities. Since these co-stars are the driving force of the series, Glover and Erskine had to become well-acquainted with each other. But the real question is: just how close are they?

While the actors hadn't met before "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," Erskine was familiar with Glover's work. In a January interview with Vanity Fair, she said, "I knew of him because we both went to NYU and he was in a sketch-comedy group there. So he was famous to me." Glover noted that he'd watched Erskine's comedy TV series "Pen15," which ran from 2019 to 2021. The two opened up about those early days together in an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Because they didn't know each other, Glover admitted that there was a bit of awkwardness when they started filming. However, according to Erskine, she soon broke the ice by sharing an embarrassing story with him. After that reveal, Glover and Erskine's relationship began to blossom.